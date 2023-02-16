Open in App
Whitehouse, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Whitehouse VFD now operating on 24-hour basis

By Sage Sowels,

11 days ago

WHITEHOUSE, Texas ( KETK ) — The Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department has expanded its staffing for 24/7 protection, so no matter when disaster strikes, someone will always be there.

Habitat for Humanity partners with Brookshire Grocery Company to build home for East Texas family

Whitehouse VFD is now the seventh department in Smith County Emergency Services District 2 that is staffed 24 hours a day.

The constant staffing comes after voters approved the sales tax that funded the project in 2019.

The district plans to continue expanding coverage to more departments in the future.

Currently, there are 24-hour crews at the following departments:

  • Arp
  • Dixie
  • Flint-Gresham
  • Jackson Heights
  • Noonday
  • Red Springs
  • Whitehouse
