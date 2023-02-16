Whitehouse VFD now operating on 24-hour basis

WHITEHOUSE, Texas ( KETK ) — The Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department has expanded its staffing for 24/7 protection, so no matter when disaster strikes, someone will always be there.

Whitehouse VFD is now the seventh department in Smith County Emergency Services District 2 that is staffed 24 hours a day.

The constant staffing comes after voters approved the sales tax that funded the project in 2019.

The district plans to continue expanding coverage to more departments in the future.

Currently, there are 24-hour crews at the following departments:

Arp

Dixie

Flint-Gresham

Jackson Heights

Noonday

Red Springs

Whitehouse



