kentuckytoday.com

No quit in Cards, but can't close deal vs. Virginia in 61-58 loss By RUSS BROWN, Kentucky Today, 11 days ago

By RUSS BROWN, Kentucky Today, 11 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Maybe there's a glimmer of hope for this bruised and battered Louisville basketball team to finish the season strong after all. ...