Tornado Warning Issued For Pittsburg County Until 10:30 p.m.

Tornado Warning for Pittsburg County in OK until 10:30pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for McIntosh and Pittsburg County in OK until 10:45pm.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Adair, Cherokee, Delaware and Mayes County in OK until 10:45pm.

Scattered storms will develop across southern Oklahoma and spread into parts of eastern Oklahoma Wednesday night. Some look to be severe.

The window for severe weather could happen overnight, from about 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The highest severe threat will be across southeastern Oklahoma.