Boys basketball: South Brunswick topples South River to reach GMCT final

MONROE — Defense wins championships, or, in the case of the South Brunswick High School boys basketball team, it at least gets you to the championship game.

The sixth-seeded Vikings held South River’s potent and versatile offense without a field goal in the fourth quarter to break open a taut matchup and post a 53-41 victory over the third-seeded Rams in the semifinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament on Wednesday.

South Brunswick (17-5) earned a berth against top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas in Friday’s championship game at 8 p.m. at Monroe.

Neither team led by more than four points until the fourth quarter, which began with South Brunswick clinging to a 37-35 edge. The Vikings opened the period with a 9-1 run, five by Hamehar Chhabra, to extend its cushion to 46-37.

South River (23-3) missed all nine of its field goal tries in the fourth quarter, four from outside the arc. The Rams have the ability to score from all over the court, but they only place they could find solace in the fourth was the foul line, where they made five of 10 fourth-quarter attempts.

South Brunswick scored its last basket with 3:30 remaining but fared better from the stripe, sinking 10 of 12 over the final 2:27 to put the contest away.

WHAT IT MEANS

South Brunswick will face St. Thomas Aquinas in the GMCT championship game at 8 p.m. Friday, preceded by the girls championship game. St. Thomas defeated South Brunswick in their regular-season encounter, 65-29.

KEY PLAY

With South Brunswick holding a two-point lead, neither team could score for nearly the first two minutes of the final quarter, until Dan Swirad found Chhabra for a bucket and a 39-35 edge, matching the biggest lead of the contest. The Vikings’ advantage never dipped below four points thereafter.

BY THE NUMBERS

South River scored just 13 points in the second half, and made just seven of 14 free throws for the contest.

Chhabra topped South Brunswick with 19 points, hauled down seven boards and dished out five assists. Kalani Antoine chipped in 11 points, and Arshvar Singh claimed nine boards.

Jeremy Grospe led South River with nine points while Laz Rodriguez contributed seven points and eight rebounds.

GAME BALL

Normally a complementary player for South Brunswick, Dan Swirad was all over the court for the Vikings. The unsung junior forward had 12 points and 14 boards, four at the offensive end. He had five rebounds in the third quarter, three at the offensive end, as South Brunswick limited the Rams to six points in the period.

THEY SAID IT

“This is really what we work on all year long, it’s kind of where we hang our hat,” South Brunswick coach Joe Hoehman said of his team’s defense. “We don’t have a team that’s going to score 75 anymore, every year is different. We have a great rim protector and that allows us to get out and defend a little bit more, take a few more risks on the outside. I’m proud of our guys.” On Swirad’s play: “Dan works, he’s a guy that’s has a high motor, he doesn’t stop. He comes up with rebounds, he always has a knack to score around the basket. A lot of times on the offensive end he’s a benefactor of what Hamehar does. He’s been the glue guy for us all year and, obviously, we’re not here without him.” On making the finals after starting the season with a 4-4 record: “It’s been an awesome journey and we’re not done yet. We’ve got a lot of goals, we play the game that’s in front of us. I think our biggest thing with these guys was don’t worry about tomorrow, you just worry about right now. One play at a time, one quarter at a time. Whatever happens, happens. If we play our style, if we follow the game plan, we’re going to be in every game. It’s been a fun group.”

Following Friday’s championship game South Brunswick will host Old Bridge in the opening round of the Central Jersey, Group 4 playoffs on Tuesday. South River, the top seed in Central Jersey Group 2, begins that quest on Tuesday by hosting East Brunswick, with a potential third meeting with arch rival Spotswood in the second round.

ELSEWHERE

St. Thomas Aquinas 91, St. Joseph 49: Top-seeded St. Thomas (23-3) opened the contest by hitting five of its first six three-point tries, the first two by Michael “Deuce” Jones (16 points to forge a 15-0 advantage less than three minutes into the contest. The Trojans were able to coast from there despite the efforts of St. Joseph’s Josh Ingram, who scored (12) or assisted on all but one of the Falcons’ 15 second-quarter points. Ingram finished with a game-high 26 points. All five St. Thomas starters scored in double digits in another balanced showing from the area’s top-ranked squad, as Jayden Kelly tossed in 15 points, Terrell Pitts had 14, and Kamal Lee and Jalen Pichardo each delivered a dozen.