New Marvel Show Drops First Six Episodes on Disney+

It's Moon Girl's time to shine. Following the February 10th series premiere of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on Disney Channel , the first six episodes are available to stream on Disney+ as of February 15th. The new animated series from Disney Television Animation and Marvel Animation is inspired by the 2015 All-New, All-Different Marvel comic book of the same name and the original Devil Dinosaur, a short-lived Jack Kirby creation dating back to the late 1970s . But now Lunella Lafayette and her partner in crime-fighting -- the red Tyrannosaurus Rex Devil Dinosaur -- are bringing Moon Girl Magic to Disney Channel and Disney+.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (voice of Diamond White) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore). After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Below, keep reading for everything you need to know about how to watch new episodes of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur .

How to Watch Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur



The first six episodes of the 17-episode Season 1 are streaming now on Disney+. Following the February 10th linear series premiere on Disney Channel, new episodes of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur air weekly on Saturdays at 10 a.m. through April 8th.

If you missed the 46-minute TV series premiere "Moon Girl Landing," and you don't have a Disney+ subscription, Disney Channel will re-air the episode on Feb. 16th (6:00 p.m.), Feb. 17th (4:00 p.m.), Feb. 19th (8:45 p.m.), Feb. 23rd (7:00 p.m.), Feb. 26th (6:30 p.m.), and March 3rd (6:30 p.m.). The full episode is also available to watch online for free below.

(Photo: Disney Branded Television)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Disney Plus Episodes



Episodes available to stream now on Disney+ include "Moon Girl Landing," "The Borough Bully," "Run the Rink," "Check Yourself," "Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow," and "The Beyonder."

Watch Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Episode 1 Online



Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Cast



The series features a voice cast that includes Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette, Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer, Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, Gary Anthony Williams, Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore, Craig Robinson, Alison Brie, Andy Cohen, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Cobie Smulders, Wesley Snipes, and Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder.