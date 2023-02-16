Funding for Pittsfield PD body cameras approved

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — Body camera funding for the Pittsfield Police Department was approved by the city council. The funding is more than $166,000.

The council also signed off on a five-year contract with Axon Enterprises, which is the company that will provide the body cameras. A total of 87 body worn cameras, 87 sidearm sensors that activate when the sidearm is removed from the holster, and 20 dashboard cameras will be given to the department.

Some of the equipment is estimated to be delivered to the department by 2028.

