First Scouting Report: UK seeks its first regular-season sweep of Tennessee since 2012

1 . Since going to Tennessee for the 2015-16 season, Rick Barnes has beaten Kentucky more times in Rupp Arena (three) than any other opposing coach during the John Calipari coaching era (since 2009-10).
Barnes and UT defeated Calipari and UK in Rupp in 2020-21, an 82-71 Vols victory; in 2019-20, an 81-73 UT triumph; and in 2018-19, a 61-59 Tennessee win.
2 . Going into Wednesday night’s clash with No. 1 Alabama, Tennessee had lost two straight and three our of its past four games. The Volunteers fell by one point on last-second buzzer beaters in back-to-back games last week.
Vanderbilt’s Tyrin Lawrence buried a three-point shot from the deep right corner as time expired to give the Commodores a 66-65 win over Tennessee in Nashville last Wednesday night. Missouri’s DeAndre Gholston heaved in a three-pointer from just inside the mid-court stripe to beat the Volunteers 86-85 last Saturday night in Knoxville.
UT started its stretch of three defeats in four games with a 67-54 loss to Florida in Gainesville on Feb. 1.
3 . According to the Pomeroy Rankings, Tennessee is No. 1 in all of men’s college basketball in adjusted defensive efficiency. UT is surrendering only 56.6 points a game and holding opponents to 35.5 percent field-goal shooting and 24.2 percent accuracy from behind the three-point arc.
The Volunteers limited Alabama to 17-of-48 shooting, 35.4 percent, in UT’s upset of the top-ranked Crimson Tide Wednesday night.
