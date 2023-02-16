First Scouting Report: UK seeks its first regular-season sweep of Tennessee since 2012

A look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next men’s basketball game :

The opponent

Kentucky (17-9, 8-5 SEC) will face No. 10 Tennessee (20-6, 9-4 SEC) on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Rupp Arena (capacity 20,535) at Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.

The game will tip off at 1 p.m. (EST) and be telecast by CBS.

Tennessee upset No. 1 Alabama 68-59 Wednesday night in Knoxville.

Series history

Kentucky leads the all-time series with Tennessee 159-77, but the Volunteers have won six of the past 10 meetings.

As UK head man, John Calipari is 17-12 vs. the Vols.

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes is 11-10 against Kentucky overall, and 10-8 vs. the Wildcats as UT head man.

Since taking the Tennessee job in 2015-16, Rick Barnes has gone 10-8 vs. Kentucky Coach John Calipari.

Most recent meeting

Antonio Reeves scored 18 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 points and 13 rebounds and C.J Fredrick added 13 points as Kentucky upset then-No. 5 Tennessee 63-56 on Jan. 14, 2023, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves grabbed a rebound away from Tennessee forward Julian Phillips during UK's 63-56 upset of the then-No. 5 Volunteers on Jan. 14 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Power rankings

The NCAA NET rankings have Tennessee No. 3, Kentucky No. 44.

In the Pomeroy ratings , Tennessee is No. 5, Kentucky No. 44.

The Sagarin ratings have Tennessee No. 6, Kentucky No. 39.

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes is 11-10 against Kentucky overall and 10-8 vs. the Wildcats as Volunteers head man.

Know your foe

1 . Since going to Tennessee for the 2015-16 season, Rick Barnes has beaten Kentucky more times in Rupp Arena (three) than any other opposing coach during the John Calipari coaching era (since 2009-10).

Barnes and UT defeated Calipari and UK in Rupp in 2020-21, an 82-71 Vols victory; in 2019-20, an 81-73 UT triumph; and in 2018-19, a 61-59 Tennessee win.

2 . Going into Wednesday night’s clash with No. 1 Alabama, Tennessee had lost two straight and three our of its past four games. The Volunteers fell by one point on last-second buzzer beaters in back-to-back games last week.

Vanderbilt’s Tyrin Lawrence buried a three-point shot from the deep right corner as time expired to give the Commodores a 66-65 win over Tennessee in Nashville last Wednesday night. Missouri’s DeAndre Gholston heaved in a three-pointer from just inside the mid-court stripe to beat the Volunteers 86-85 last Saturday night in Knoxville.

Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence celebrated after making the game-winning three-pointer in Vandy's 66-65 upset of Tennessee last week.

UT started its stretch of three defeats in four games with a 67-54 loss to Florida in Gainesville on Feb. 1.

3 . According to the Pomeroy Rankings, Tennessee is No. 1 in all of men’s college basketball in adjusted defensive efficiency. UT is surrendering only 56.6 points a game and holding opponents to 35.5 percent field-goal shooting and 24.2 percent accuracy from behind the three-point arc.

The Volunteers limited Alabama to 17-of-48 shooting, 35.4 percent, in UT’s upset of the top-ranked Crimson Tide Wednesday night.

