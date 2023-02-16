Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 71-68 win at Mississippi State

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Mississippi State University at Starkville, Miss., on Wednesday night. The unranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Bulldogs 71-68.

Next up for Kentucky is a home game against 10th-ranked Tennessee on Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 18

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 11

Assists: Cason Wallace, 11

Steals: Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston, 2

Blocks: Chris Livingston, Adou Thiero, 1

Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, 4

Minutes: Antonio Reeves, Cason Wallace, 38

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 4-7, Jacob Toppin 1-1, Chris Livingston 1-3

Next game

No. 10 Tennessee at Kentucky

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Tennessee 20-6 (9-4 SEC), Kentucky 17-9 (8-5)

Series: Kentucky leads 159-77

Last meeting: Kentucky won 63-56 on Jan. 14, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.

