Box score from Kentucky basketball’s 71-68 win at Mississippi State

11 days ago

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team played Mississippi State University at Starkville, Miss., on Wednesday night. The unranked Wildcats defeated the unranked Bulldogs 71-68.

Next up for Kentucky is a home game against 10th-ranked Tennessee on Saturday afternoon in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s game:

Points: Oscar Tshiebwe, 18

Rebounds: Oscar Tshiebwe, 11

Assists: Cason Wallace, 11

Steals: Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace, Chris Livingston, 2

Blocks: Chris Livingston, Adou Thiero, 1

Turnovers: Oscar Tshiebwe, 4

Minutes: Antonio Reeves, Cason Wallace, 38

Three-pointers made: Antonio Reeves 4-7, Jacob Toppin 1-1, Chris Livingston 1-3

View a complete statistics report from the game.

View UK’s 2022-23 schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tnu2d_0kp4ldPX00
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (34) drives into the Mississippi State defense during Wednesday night’s win in Starkville. Tshiebwe finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Next game

No. 10 Tennessee at Kentucky

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

TV: CBS-27

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Tennessee 20-6 (9-4 SEC), Kentucky 17-9 (8-5)

Series: Kentucky leads 159-77

Last meeting: Kentucky won 63-56 on Jan. 14, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn.

Oscar Tshiebwe moves into top 10 all-time in rebounds for Kentucky men’s basketball

Kentucky tops Mississippi State in battle of bubble teams. It was a big one for the Cats.

Five things you need to know from Kentucky’s gutty 71-68 win at Mississippi State

First Scouting Report: UK seeks its first regular-season sweep of Tennessee since 2012

Kentucky basketball without two injured guards for SEC game at Mississippi State

There will be another Kentucky basketball celebration in Rupp Arena this weekend

