Highland Park, IL
Highland Park shooting suspect’s father indicted

By Jack Baudoin,

11 days ago

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Highland Park mass shooting suspect’s father has been indicted for Reckless Conduct.

Robert Crimo Jr. will be arraigned on seven counts Thursday for sponsoring his son’s state gun ownership despite allegedly knowing that his son threatened to kill himself and his family.

Crimo has been free on bail since prosecutors charged him in December. The Lake County State’s Attorney said that parents who help their kids get weapons of war are morally and legally responsible.

Crimo called the charges baseless. He faces a maximum of three years in prison for each count.

