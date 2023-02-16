Open in App
Willard, MO
KOLR10 News

Willard outlasts Rogersville in overtime

By Chris Pinson,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntRl3_0kp4jCYm00

WILLARD–Girls high school basketball, Willard hosting Rogersville.

The Wildcats looking for their fourth win in the last five games.

Lady Tigers made that tough from the opening tip, though. Kayla Washington and Carolina Crawford helped Willard race out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter.

Log-Rog responded. Wildcats started the second with a 10-4 run to trail 22-16 midway through the period.

But Willard had too much fire power. They led by nine at the half and go on to win 70-63 in overtime.

