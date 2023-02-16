Harry Green Athlete of the Week – Austin Peck

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WBOY) – The last four years have been a special time to be a South Harrison boys basketball fan.

Last night, in their final home regular season game, Hawks supporters celebrated the seniors that led the way to this point and one of them made sure it was a night that none of them would soon forget.

After being honored alongside his seven fellow seniors, South Harrison point guard Austin Peck felt something special in the air.

Little did he know what he was about to do next.

Having had plenty of hot shooting nights this season, he was obviously fired up but wasn’t too phased when he made a casual seven three-pointers in the first half.

The energy in the building changed after halftime when Peck buried his first five three-point shots of the third quarter to tie the state record of 12.

Not long after, he let one fly from deep on the left wing and when the ball splashed through the net, Austin Peck became the most prolific single-game three-pointer shooter West Virginia has ever seen.

“They started guarding me and I got it and missed two of them and I went to the corner and shot a fadeaway three with a guy on me and I was like, ‘Alright this is the night,'” he said.

The fact that Peck had the opportunity to attempt 28 three-pointers on Tuesday night remains a testament to the bond that is shared between this group of Hawks.

“It’s amazing. I was always preached as being unselfish. Coach even said at halftime, ‘let’s let this guy get a career night. Let’s let him get a career night just for being unselfish,” and all of them guys tonight were unselfish and I love them,” he said.

By the end of the night, Peck accounted for 20 three-pointers, tying him for the third-most ever in a high school basketball game, and a South Harrison school record 64 points.

It will certainly be an unforgettable night for an unforgettable group of South Harrison Hawks.

