Open in App
Lost Creek, WV
See more from this location?
WBOY 12 News

Harry Green Athlete of the Week – Austin Peck

By Daniel Woods,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTMED_0kp4iUEp00

LOST CREEK, W.Va (WBOY) – The last four years have been a special time to be a South Harrison boys basketball fan.

Last night, in their final home regular season game, Hawks supporters celebrated the seniors that led the way to this point and one of them made sure it was a night that none of them would soon forget.

After being honored alongside his seven fellow seniors, South Harrison point guard Austin Peck felt something special in the air.

Little did he know what he was about to do next.

Having had plenty of hot shooting nights this season, he was obviously fired up but wasn’t too phased when he made a casual seven three-pointers in the first half.

The energy in the building changed after halftime when Peck buried his first five three-point shots of the third quarter to tie the state record of 12.

Not long after, he let one fly from deep on the left wing and when the ball splashed through the net, Austin Peck became the most prolific single-game three-pointer shooter West Virginia has ever seen.

“They started guarding me and I got it and missed two of them and I went to the corner and shot a fadeaway three with a guy on me and I was like, ‘Alright this is the night,'” he said.

The fact that Peck had the opportunity to attempt 28 three-pointers on Tuesday night remains a testament to the bond that is shared between this group of Hawks.

“It’s amazing. I was always preached as being unselfish. Coach even said at halftime, ‘let’s let this guy get a career night. Let’s let him get a career night just for being unselfish,” and all of them guys tonight were unselfish and I love them,” he said.

By the end of the night, Peck accounted for 20 three-pointers, tying him for the third-most ever in a high school basketball game, and a South Harrison school record 64 points.

It will certainly be an unforgettable night for an unforgettable group of South Harrison Hawks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Triple S Harley-Davidson hosts a ‘Blue Collar Showdown’
Fairmont, WV20 hours ago
Sunday’s sunrise to be 2023’s first before 7 a.m.
Clarksburg, WV1 day ago
Did you see this Fairmont native on ‘Chicago Med’ Wednesday night?
Fairmont, WV3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Austin Gibson qualifies for D2 wrestling nationals
Fairmont, WV10 hours ago
University blows past Buckhannon-Upshur in section final
Buckhannon, WV2 days ago
RCB takes care of Lincoln for sectional title
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
George signs with Fairmont State baseball
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
Tobesman signs with Bethany softball
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
Tasker signs with Fairmont State football
Fairmont, WV2 days ago
Rogers leads East Fairmont past Fairmont Senior
Fairmont, WV4 days ago
North Marion rolls past Oak Glen for section title
Rachel, WV3 days ago
Philip Barbour downs Grafton in sectional semifinal
Grafton, WV4 days ago
Buckhannon-Upshur locks down Bridgeport for sectional win
Bridgeport, WV4 days ago
WVU alumna repays kindness for 35 years
Morgantown, WV16 hours ago
Gallery 62 West prepares for Youth Art Month
Clarksburg, WV18 hours ago
Former Philadelphia Eagle, Mountaineer waives arraignment in rape case
Morgantown, WV4 days ago
Parts of West Virginia will be as warm as some parts of Texas Thursday
Clarksburg, WV3 days ago
Showmasters Gun Show returns to Fairmont
Fairmont, WV10 hours ago
South Middle School hosts 2023 Gardner Winter Music Festival
Morgantown, WV2 days ago
Rep. Alex Mooney unveils new Morgantown office
Morgantown, WV4 days ago
WVU expert looks to transform discussions about elections
Morgantown, WV1 day ago
The best masks and costumes we saw at Fasnacht this year
Helvetia, WV3 days ago
Tygart Valley United Way celebrates campaign goal
Fairmont, WV3 days ago
Bridgeport coffee shop ‘Roasted Ice Café’ announces closure
Bridgeport, WV19 hours ago
Plato’s Closet Morgantown helps ‘Christian Help’ with donations
Morgantown, WV11 hours ago
Ash Wednesday observed locally, nationally
Morgantown, WV4 days ago
Broken down vehicle flips in collision on I-79
Clarksburg, WV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy