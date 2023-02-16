Open in App
Gilmer County, WV
Hall named Gilmer County head football, baseball coach

By Daniel Woods,

11 days ago

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WBOY) – Gilmer County High School announced earlier on Wednesday that Ben Hall will lead its baseball and football programs as head coach.

Hall currently serves as the Titans’ wrestling coach but still has plenty of background in both new sports he will be coaching.

On the baseball diamond, Hall was a three-time all-state selection for South Harrison before going on to a four-year college career at Alderson-Broaddus, being named an all-conference outfielder for the Battlers.

On the gridiron, he was a two-time first-team all-state selection as a prep player for the Hawks and has previously served as defensive coordinator at both Robert C. Byrd and his alma mater.

Hall begins his tenure as baseball coach against Elkins on March 15 and will coach his first football game on August 25 against Calhoun County.

