Norfolk Police investigating ‘serious crash’ of motorcycle on Granby St.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash in the 7200 block of Granby Street Wednesday evening, Norfolk Police said.

The call for the crash came in around 7:30 p.m., and police called it a “serious crash.”

