Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police investigating ‘serious crash’ of motorcycle on Granby St.

By Jimmy LaRoue,

11 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash in the 7200 block of Granby Street Wednesday evening, Norfolk Police said.

The call for the crash came in around 7:30 p.m., and police called it a “serious crash.”

Check with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

