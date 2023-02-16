Norfolk Police investigating ‘serious crash’ of motorcycle on Granby St.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash in the 7200 block of Granby Street Wednesday evening, Norfolk Police said.
The call for the crash came in around 7:30 p.m., and police called it a “serious crash.” Close
