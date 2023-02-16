Local homeless shelter seeking donations of health and hygiene products

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The M Street Navigation Center is now seeking donations for its health and hygiene drive.

M Street Navigation Center is a low-barrier shelter that helps people experiencing homelessness transition into permanent housing and gain employment.

The center said they are looking for travel-sized hygiene products like shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes and deodorant as well as new men’s and women’s socks.

Interested persons with the requested items can drop them off at the shelter Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of April, and they can also make monetary donations on the center’s website.

