Algiers car thief ditches one stolen car- and steals another one

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help to find a man in connection with an auto theft that occurred Tuesday (Feb. 14) in Algiers.

The police say it happened in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Holiday Drive, at about 10:45 pm. The suspect was driving a stolen Kia Optima, when he smashed into a parked Kia Sorrento, climbed inside the vehicle, and fled– leaving behind the previous stolen Kia.

NOPD detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect and vehicle, pictured below.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the victim’s vehicle or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

