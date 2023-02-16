Open in App
Dayton, OH
WDTN

Police respond after man shot in Dayton

By Callie Cassick,

11 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Police responded to a shooting in a Dayton home on Wednesday night.

According to authorities, a call came in at approximately 10:29 p.m. reporting that a man was shot in the stomach at the 360 block of Delaware Avenue.

Police and medics both responded to the scene and made contact with the victim who is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified any suspect information at this time.

