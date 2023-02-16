Photos: Red Sox spring training begins as pitchers and catchers arrive

Pitchers and catchers officially reported on Wednesday.

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale was all smiles after he finished throwing his bullpen session.The Boston Red Sox held their first official workout of Spring Training at their Fenway South Complex. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).

Wednesday was the first day for Red Sox pitchers and catchers to report to Spring Training.

While some players around the league arrived at camp early due to their commitment to the World Baseball Classic, the Red Sox didn’t have any pitchers in that situation.

Boston’s Twitter account got things going early on with pictures of the sunrise from Jet Blue Park in Fort Myers.

Aside from initial workouts, the first day was also one for player introductions, press conferences, and reunions. New free agent acquisition Justin Turner started things off by getting a hug in with former Dodgers teammate Kike Hernandez.

Here’s a look at some other pictures from Red Sox spring training.

New Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen is pictured getting loose at the start of today’s workout. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).

Some of the pitchers present are pictured loosening up at the start of today’s workout. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).

There was plenty of green grass and blue skies as the Red Sox Justin Turner headed for the clubhouse after finishing his work for the day. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).

Early arrival Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was getting some personal attention and work in with coach Carlos Febles (not pictured), who was shooting groundballs at him on some artificial turf before the start of today’s workout. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).

Devers is pictured as he signs some autographs for fans. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is pictured as he throws a bullpen session in the morning. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).

Right handed pitcher Tanner Houck warming up. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).

Red Sox SS Kike Hernandez (left) fist bumps with manager Alex Cora (right) at the conclusion of a workout. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).

Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck gets in some throwing. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).

Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida waits for his turn in the cage for some batting practice. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom (left) has a pat on the back for shortstop Kike Hernandez (right) after he had finished taking batting practice. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).

Red Sox manager Alex Cora looks up at the flight of a baseball as some players were taking batting practice. Shortstop Kike Hernandez is at right. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).

Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida was taking ground balls at third base this afternoon. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).