Kylie Jenner 'Doesn't See' Herself Reconciling With Travis Scott, But The Exes Will 'Handle Things Like Mature Adults': Source

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have called it quits for good!

Following a five year on-again, off-again relationship — during which they welcomed daughter Stormi , 4, and son Aire , 1 — the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum doesn't expect to rekindle her romance with the "Highest in the Room" rapper anytime soon.

"[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation," a source dished of the split coparents. "At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids , period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about."

However, despite Jenner's allegedly firm feelings concerning potentially working things out with the artist, according to the source, "her friends aren’t so convinced" that they won't try again some day.

"They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point," the source added, noting this is partially because they have always remained close and healthy coparents to their children.

Noted the source, "No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults."

As OK! previously reported, the duo called it quits some time around Christmas, first sparking rumors of their split after Jenner was seen celebrating New Year's Day in Aspen, Colo., with sister Kendall Jenner , celeb pals Hailey and Justin Bieber , and fellow reality star and BFF Stassie Karanikolaou . Scott did not appear to be present at the holiday get-together.

An insider revealed that friends weren't particularly surprised at the time, as "this has happened so many times before," but close buddies believed they would eventually overcome their issues and start over.

"When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there," an insider spilled at the time, elaborating on the potential reasons behind their breakup. "But when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated."

