Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey First Reactions Surface for "Absurdly Entertaining" Movie

After a whirlwind press tour, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey has entered cinemas for an incredibly limited theatrical run. Now that fans have had a chance to see it, they've begun to review the film across social media. Surprising most, it seems the early reactions are generally positive with some even hoping to see the project turn into a franchise.

"We have been overwhelmed with the enthusiastic response from the public," executive producer Stuart Alson previously said in a statement regarding the film's press cycle. "From top media companies ranging from Rolling Stone magazine to USA Today to TMZ to individual comments on Reddit and YouTube--the world is craving Blood and Honey , and we're thrilled to be teaming up with Fathom to deliver Winnie-The-Pooh as never seen before."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

Utterly Ridiculous

Maximum B Movie

Absurdly Entertaining

Blast

Cult Hit

Bring on the Sequel

Funniest Movie I've Seen

*****

Did you go to one of the Blood and Honey showings? If so, let us know your thoughts of the film in the comments section!