Turning Back the Page: A look at Florida State's top-10 players from 2022 according to PFF

Who were the top 10 Seminoles from last season?

The 2022 season was special for Florida State. The Seminoles finished with ten wins for the first time since 2016 while defeating Oklahoma in a thrilling contest in the Cheez-It Bowl. The year also included a sweep of in-state rivals, Florida (45-38) and Miami (45-3) along with a premiere non-conference victory against LSU in New Orleans (24-23).

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows as the Seminoles endured a frustrating three-game losing streak at the hands of Wake Forest, North Carolina State, and Clemson. However, the team came out of a BYE week and put the struggles behind them, winning their final six games of the year.

Throughout the year, there were players who solidified themselves as top performers. Quarterback Jordan Travis established himself as one of the best in the country, running back Trey Benson went from lightly used at Oregon to a workhorse, and Jared Verse didn't miss a beat while transitioning from the FCS to FBS.

So who were the top 10 players on the roster in 2022?

We went over to PFF to find out, with one main stipulation; to qualify, the player had to participate in at least 200 offensive/defensive snaps. That meant a few Seminoles were eliminated out of the gate and a couple just missed the cut.

Check out the full list below.

Didn't Qualify: DT Daniel Lyons (38 snaps, 87.0), LB Amari Gainer (77 snaps, 82.5), RB Rodney Hill (45 snaps, 79.9), DB Sam McCall (70 snaps, 73.6), WR Darion Williamson (63 snaps, 73.4)

Just Missed Out: RB Lawrance Toafili (73.2), WR Kentron Poitier (72.9), S Shyheim Brown (72.7), DE Patrick Payton (70.8)

1. Jordan Travis, Quarterback

Overall Grade: 91.7

Highest Graded Game (Stats): 92.4 in 35-32 win vs. Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl (27/38 passing (71.1%) for 418 yards with two passing touchdowns to one interception, seven rushes, 50 yards)

Lowest Graded Game (Stats): 62.3 in 45-3 win at Miami (10/12 passing (83.3%) for 202 yards with three passing touchdowns and one interception, seven rushes, ten yards)

Offensive Snaps: 787 snaps (most by an offensive player)

Season Stats: 226/353 passing (64%), 24 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 82 rushes, 417 yards, eight rushing touchdowns

2. Trey Benson, Running Back

Overall Grade: 88.5

Highest Graded Game (Stats): 85.6 in 45-3 win at Miami (15 rushes, 128 yards, two rushing touchdowns, one catch, 25 yards)

Lowest Graded Game (Stats): 53.2 in 35-32 win vs. Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl (13 rushes, 25 yards, one catch, 33 yards)

Offensive Snaps: 356 snaps

Season Stats: 154 rushes, 990 yards, nine rushing touchdowns, 13 catches, 144 yards

3. Treshaun Ward, Running Back

Overall Grade: 83.8

Highest Graded Game (Stats): 89.9 in 47-7 win vs. Duquesne (14 rushes, 127 yards, two rushing touchdowns)

Lowest Graded Game (Stats): 57.9 in 45-38 win vs. Florida (four rushes, nine yards)

Offensive Snaps: 234 snaps

Season Stats: 95 rushes, 628 yards, seven rushing touchdowns, six catches, 19 yards

4. Johnny Wilson, Wide Receiver

Overall Grade: 82.3

Highest Graded Game (Stats): 92.0 in 35-31 win at Louisville (seven catches, 149 yards, two receiving touchdowns)

Lowest Graded Game (Stats): 55.9 in 49-17 win vs. Lousiana-Lafayette (no stats recorded)

Offensive Snaps: 540 snaps

Season Stats: 43 catches, 897 yards, five receiving touchdowns

5. Jared Verse, Defensive End

Overall Grade: 81.2

Highest Graded Game (Stats): 90.3 in 47-7 win vs. Duquesne (four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack)

Lowest Graded Game (Stats): 52.5 in 19-17 defeat at North Carolina State (five tackles, one tackle for loss)

Defensive Snaps: 412 snaps

Season Stats: 48 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one fumble recovery, one blocked field goal

6. Jammie Robinson, Safety

Overall Grade: 80.1

Highest Graded Game (Stats): 84.4 in 47-7 win vs. Duquesne (four tackles, two pass deflections)

Lowest Graded Game (Stats): 48.1 in 45-38 win vs. Florida (10 tackles)

Defensive Snaps: 796 snaps (most on team)

Season Stats: 99 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, five pass deflections, one fumble recovery

7. Fabien Lovett, Defensive Tackle

Overall Grade: 76.1

Highest Graded Game (Stats): 84.4 in 49-17 win vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (one tackle, one forced fumble)

Lowest Graded Game (Stats): 50.4 in 45-38 win vs. Florida (two tackles)

Defensive Snaps: 210 snaps

Season Stats: Ten tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one pass deflection, one forced fumble

8. Greedy Vance Jr., Cornerback

Overall Grade: 74.7

Highest Graded Game (Stats): 81.4 in 49-17 win vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (one tackle, one pass deflection)

Lowest Graded Game (Stats): 43.2 in 31-21 defeat vs. Wake Forest (one tackle)

Defensive Snaps: 289 snaps

Season Stats: 16 tackles, two pass deflections, three interceptions

9. DJ Lundy, Linebacker

Overall Grade: 74.4

Highest Graded Game (Stats): 84.8 in 49-17 win vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one pass deflection)

Lowest Graded Game (Stats): 39.7 in 31-21 defeat vs. Wake Forest (five tackles, one tackle for loss)

Defensive Snaps: 383 snaps

Season Stats: 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble

10a. Renardo Green, Cornerback

Overall Grade: 73.5

Highest Graded Game (Stats): 75.5 in 34-28 defeat vs. Clemson (four tackles, one pass deflection)

Lowest Graded Game (Stats): 46.4 in 31-21 defeat vs. Wake Forest (nine tackles)

Defensive Snaps: 594 snaps

Season Stats: 58 tackles, three tackles for loss, five pass deflections

10b. Leonard Warner, Defensive End (TIE)

Overall Grade: 73.5

Highest Graded Game (Stats): 81.2 in 44-14 win vs. Boston College (three tackles)

Lowest Graded Game (Stats): 53.0 in 35-32 win vs. Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl (two tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one forced fumble)

Defensive Snaps: 300 snaps

Season Stats: 22 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble

