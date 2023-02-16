Skier, 79, dies after fall at Mt. Bachelor; life-long friend says he was ‘very advanced … quite a guy’

Friends offer fond memories of fallen Mt. Bachelor skier

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 79-year-old experienced skier from San Diego died Wednesday after falling on the Wanoga Run at Mt. Bachelor, resort officials and a long-time friend confirmed.

“A lifelong friend of mine died this morning while skiing Wanoga from Cloudchaser,” Bend resident Bill Perkins said in a posting to the Mt. Bachelor Conditions Facebook page. He later confirmed to NewsChannel 21 that family members had been notified of the passing of the skier, whom he identified as Larry Godfrey.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Perkins to learn more about Larry and what happened on the mountain, as well as the life Larry led before he passed. She will also be speaking with a former teammate of Larry's to learn more about Larry's life on-and-off the track. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

“He was a very advanced skier,” Perkins wrote on the Facebook posting. “The physician believes he had a traumatic event that broke his neck, which resulted in his death due to his inability to breathe. If you witnessed his collision, please let me know.”

Resort spokeswoman Stacey Hutchinson provided a statement: ““This morning, a 79-year old male wearing a helmet fell on the Wanoga run at Mt. Bachelor. Ski patrol responded promptly, care was transferred to Bend Fire, and he passed away at St. Charles. Our entire team is deeply saddened and sends our sincerest condolences to the family.”

She confirmed he was flown by air ambulance to the hospital.

Perkins, who met Godfrey when both were freshmen at San Diego State, told NewsChannel 21 that he was coming up the lift and that Godfrey “already skied down with two other friends. He’s a really good skier, rarely falls on his own.”

“Mt. Bachelor couldn’t have been better,” he said. “From the physician’s report, he was gone when they got up to him, based on the examination, the CT scans.”

As for the resort’s response, Perkins said: “Sensitivity, professionalism – I expect nothing less. I love Mt. Bachelor. It had nothing to do with our wonderful mountain.”

Perkins said Godfrey was an NCAA champion hurdler and “quite a guy.”

Indeed, a San Diego State website said Godfrey was NCAA champion in the 440 intermediate hurdles, running a time of 51.5 seconds in 1965.

