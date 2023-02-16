Open in App
Bend, OR
See more from this location?
KTVZ News Channel 21

Skier, 79, dies after fall at Mt. Bachelor; life-long friend says he was ‘very advanced … quite a guy’

By Barney Lerten,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAqrG_0kp4Uv0u00

Friends offer fond memories of fallen Mt. Bachelor skier

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 79-year-old experienced skier from San Diego died Wednesday after falling on the Wanoga Run at Mt. Bachelor, resort officials and a long-time friend confirmed.

“A lifelong friend of mine died this morning while skiing Wanoga from Cloudchaser,” Bend resident Bill Perkins said in a posting to the Mt. Bachelor Conditions Facebook page. He later confirmed to NewsChannel 21 that family members had been notified of the passing of the skier, whom he identified as Larry Godfrey.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with Perkins to learn more about Larry and what happened on the mountain, as well as the life Larry led before he passed. She will also be speaking with a former teammate of Larry's to learn more about Larry's life on-and-off the track. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

“He was a very advanced skier,” Perkins wrote on the Facebook posting. “The physician believes he had a traumatic event that broke his neck, which resulted in his death due to his inability to breathe. If you witnessed his collision, please let me know.”

Resort spokeswoman Stacey Hutchinson provided a statement: ““This morning, a 79-year old male wearing a helmet fell on the Wanoga run at Mt. Bachelor. Ski patrol responded promptly, care was transferred to Bend Fire, and he passed away at St. Charles. Our entire team is deeply saddened and sends our sincerest condolences to the family.”

She confirmed he was flown by air ambulance to the hospital.

Perkins, who met Godfrey when both were freshmen at San Diego State, told NewsChannel 21 that he was coming up the lift and that Godfrey “already skied down with two other friends. He’s a really good skier, rarely falls on his own.”

“Mt. Bachelor couldn’t have been better,” he said. “From the physician’s report, he was gone when they got up to him, based on the examination, the CT scans.”

As for the resort’s response, Perkins said: “Sensitivity, professionalism – I expect nothing less. I love Mt. Bachelor. It had nothing to do with our wonderful mountain.”

Perkins said Godfrey was an NCAA champion hurdler and “quite a guy.”

Indeed, a San Diego State website said Godfrey was NCAA champion in the 440 intermediate hurdles, running a time of 51.5 seconds in 1965.

The post Skier, 79, dies after fall at Mt. Bachelor; life-long friend says he was ‘very advanced … quite a guy’ appeared first on KTVZ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Diego, CA newsLocal San Diego, CA
‘He made us all better’: Lifelong friends of skier killed in fall at Mt. Bachelor share fond memories
Bend, OR3 days ago
Robins have come to San Diego for first time in decades
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Decorated & Beloved Local Chef Leaving San Diego For Northern California Opportunity
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
S. Oregon HS basketball team escapes serious injury in Hwy. 97 crash near La Pine; school bus totaled
La Pine, OR10 hours ago
PHS Girl’s Basketball team and coaches are back home following a bus crash on Highway 97
Phoenix, OR17 hours ago
Winter Weather Advisory, rain, snow and heavy winds are upon the High Desert
Bend, OR6 hours ago
Bend’s Street Dog Hero back from latest Mexico trip, having spayed, neutered over 575 dogs and cats
Bend, OR3 days ago
‘We hear glass shatter’: Residents rattled from strong winds in Mission Beach
San Diego, CA4 days ago
▶️ Snowy mountain passes causing fuel truck delays to Central Oregon
Bend, OR2 days ago
Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue’s busy winter continues with 2 more rescues of stranded motorists
Prineville, OR4 days ago
‘Deep love,’ but ‘deep challenges’: Bend residents want better growth management, Envision Bend report says
Bend, OR3 days ago
Westside Village Magnet School highlights performing arts; students prepare to perform original play
Bend, OR2 days ago
Bend man facing $1,500-a-day fines after city says his ‘tiny home’ failed to meet accessory dwelling unit rules
Bend, OR2 days ago
This small San Diego deli is Yelp's 4th most highly rated restaurant in the country
San Diego, CA4 days ago
New wine bar, Testimony, opens its doors in Redmond, offering unique local wines and more
Redmond, OR4 days ago
City of San Diego paints 300 parking spots red on Park Blvd in Balboa Park
San Diego, CA5 days ago
National Weather Service San Diego issues first-ever blizzard warning
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Bend detached garage fire quickly spreads to home, duplex; 9 residents, 3 dogs confirmed safe
Bend, OR5 days ago
▶️ Sisters’ homeless go without warming shelter, must find one elsewhere
Sisters, OR3 days ago
Paper money will no longer be accepted at SeaWorld San Diego
San Diego, CA3 days ago
OSU-Cascades set to launch innovative student career planning program this fall called Cascades Edge
Bend, OR4 days ago
Redmond school board and citizens echo concerns on marijuana dispensaries in the city
Redmond, OR2 days ago
SD Emergency Operations Center activated as forecast calls for heavy rain
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Physician, UCSD Graduate, Dies in Orange County After Being Run Down, Stabbed
Laguna Beach, CA9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy