Open in App
Colleton County, SC
See more from this location?
WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh’s final interview with law enforcement played for murder trial jurors

By Jason Raven,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0siYg1_0kp4UAy700

WALTERBORO, SC (WSPA) – The lead investigator in the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh took the stand Wednesday.

State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Special Agent David Owen talked about the investigation and the final interview Alex Murdaugh had done with law enforcement.

That interview was conducted about two months after Maggie and Paul were shot and killed in June 2021. Murdaugh is charged with murdering his son and wife. He and his attorneys deny he had anything to do with their deaths.

During the recorded conversation with Special Agent Owen, Murdaugh was confronted about inconsistencies in his statements with law enforcement, he was told about evidence investigators had found, and asked point-blank if he committed the murders.

In the hours-long interview, Murdaugh asked if he was a suspect. Special Agent Owen said, “I have to go where the evidence and the facts take me, and I don’t have anything that points to anyone else at this time.

During questioning from Murdaugh’s defense team, Owen admitted he told the Colleton County grand jury that indicted Murdaugh on the murder charges in 2022 incorrect information about Murdaugh’s t-shirt collected the night of the murders.

He also told the Grand Jury several shotguns in the house were loaded with two different sizes of pellets like the murder weapon. That weapon has not been located.

The trial resumes at 9:30 Thursday morning.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Day 24: Alex Murdaugh testifies for 2nd day in double murder trial
Walterboro, SC2 days ago
Pooler PD: Man charged with homicide, DUI in fatal I-95 crash
Pooler, GA3 days ago
SPD locates missing man with medical complications
Savannah, GA2 days ago
1 person dead, Savannah mayor OK after train vs. vehicle crash in Ravenel
Savannah, GA4 days ago
How to avoid rental home scams in Savannah
Savannah, GA2 days ago
3rd annual DJ’s Day of Giving to honor slain Bluffton teen
Bluffton, SC3 days ago
1 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash on Abercorn Street
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Honoring Black History 2023: A WSAV Special
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Gallery: Migrant Equity Gala at The Venue
Savannah, GA15 hours ago
What happens at a Bible journaling club?
Rincon, GA3 days ago
Savannah-raised woman champions civil rights in Georgia
Savannah, GA4 days ago
Guyton church hosting prom dress giveaway
Guyton, GA4 days ago
TODAY’s Winter Escape series coming to Savannah
Savannah, GA1 day ago
Pooler to celebrate Arbor Day with free tree giveaway
Pooler, GA13 hours ago
SCCPSS bus driver shortages continue to affect the district
Savannah, GA4 days ago
Dean Forest Road closure a headache for local business
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Gallery: Ramah Jr. Academy 2nd Annual Girls Conference
Savannah, GA15 hours ago
‘Weeping Time’ commemoration set for March 2-6
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Local leader to host ‘Boost Brunch’ celebrating women
Pooler, GA4 days ago
United Way of the Coastal Empire holds largest Read United Day to date
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Where to bring your pup for National Dog Biscuit Day
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Local Black-owned business re-opens with help from Hyundai
Savannah, GA11 hours ago
Front Porch hosts inaugural awards luncheon
Savannah, GA3 days ago
Local Sports Report: Several local teams advance to elite eight, and Beaufort Academy finishes as SCISA 2A runner-up
Beaufort, SC1 day ago
HS Baseball: Big 6th inning propels Richmond Hill past Country Day
Richmond Hill, GA3 days ago
SCAD SERVE plants 100 mature trees where Savannah needs them most
Savannah, GA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy