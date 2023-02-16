Panama City offers to buy flooded homes from residents for market value

Panama City, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City residents affected by Hurricane Sally now have the option of the city buying their house for market value.

The money comes from a Florida Department of Economic Opportunity $22 million allocation to five Panhandle counties. Panama City officials said they will pay residents the value of their homes before they were flooded by the hurricane.

Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen stated that homes must have flooded at least twice since Hurricane Sally to be eligible for the buyout program. City officials plan to build parks or retention ponds on the properties they buy.

“This is good news for those individuals who have had habitual and repetitive losses, repetitive flooding since Hurricane Sally,” said McQueen. “And what we’ve seen in Panama City and certainly in Bay County is that when we lost all of the trees that we did, we now have experienced the higher water table, which means we have more flooding.”

Panama City will hold a public meeting at City Hall next Tuesday at 5:15 PM if anyone is interested and would like to attend. The deadline to apply for the home buyout is April.

