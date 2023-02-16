Open in App
Sioux City, IA
KCAU 9 News

Recent rain caused damage to several Sioux City houses

By Nikolas Wilson,

11 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If your home or basement sustained water damage on Tuesday, you’re not alone. Sioux City received two-thirds of an inch of rain on Tuesday. While that might not seem like much, it’s the most rain Sioux City has seen on a day in February in nearly 11 years.

SERVPRO of Sooland received about 15 calls from homeowners Tuesday. Production Manager Tanner Johnson said the cold temperatures did not help Siouxlanders once the rain started to fall.

“Unfortunately, the ground is still frozen, so it can’t take on much water, and it has nowhere to go,” he said. “So, the yards turn into lakes, which then creates your basement to eventually turn into a lake as well.”

Tessa Jackson and her husband found water in the basement of their Sioux City home.

“When my husband got home from work, he was coming down here to get some clothes and saw and felt on his feet that our floor was completely soaked,” she said.

Tessa Jackson noticed a lot of standing water outside her home Tuesday evening but didn’t know how bad it would be.

“The room that we’re standing in, that was the worst of it right there and when I had initially taken videos, pictures and stuff for insurance purposes, that little wall back there had about two, two and a half inches of standing water,” she said.

Johnson said water can damage a basement very quickly, especially the sheetrock and carpet.

“Having sandbags available to block off areas where that sit lower than others, typically doorways around the foundation, windows, things like that,” Johnson said.

Johnson said before homeowners call experts, they should reach out to their insurance company to find out if they will cover the repairs. He said Siouxlanders should also know the square footage of their house and take some measurements of their damage.

