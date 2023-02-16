Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio working to help Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

By Eric Halperin,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rWBQ_0kp4Ov5S00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Members of the central Ohio community are continuing to help with earthquake relief efforts for Turkey and Syria, where more than 40,000 people have died.

For some, it’s a crisis that hits close to home.

Students at Ohio State University from that region affected by the earthquakes still have family members there, and they’re stepping up to do their part, as are others around Columbus.

On a warm February night, students, faculty, and other community members stood shoulder to shoulder at the oval at Ohio State.

Devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria hits close to home for some in central Ohio

“Right now, we just need to help as much as we can,” said first-year PHD student Can Alpay.

Coming together to pray in honor of the lives lost in the Feb. 5 quakes, community members are urging others to help.

“You realize, in those type of moments when people need you and you can’t physically be there to help them, you want to do something, like raising awareness or finding some donations,” Alpay said.

Alpay, from Turkey, said his family is OK after the earthquake, but he has close friends who lost several relatives. He said with everything going on in his native country, it’s hard to focus on his schoolwork when all he wants to do is help.

“I can’t follow the classes,” he said. “It’s kind of impossible for me to just sit there and pretend nothing happened.”

More Strauss lawsuits against Ohio State can proceed but judge need not recuse himself, appeals court rules

Several groups on the Ohio State campus are working on ways to support the region, as is the Turkish American Association of Central Ohio. Ecem Parks is letting the non-profit use her business’ warehouse to sort much-needed items that have been donated.

“I can feel the pain,” Parks said. “Especially when you’re here, you’re pretty much useless or you feel that way, you have to do something, so we talked and we said we can use this warehouse.”

The Turkish American Association of Central Ohio is also raising money, and donations can be made by clicking here . The association held a fundraiser in Polaris last weekend and plan to hold one in Easton this weekend.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
The Spectrum: One year of Russia’s war with Ukraine; East Palestine latest
Columbus, OH15 hours ago
Hilliard to relocate wild turkeys
Hilliard, OH15 hours ago
Anti-violence summit seeks to save Columbus’ youth
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Anti-violence summit aims to drive down crime, murder rates in Columbus
Columbus, OH1 day ago
The legacy of segregated housing that remains at Ohio State
Columbus, OH59 minutes ago
Weekend road closures
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Metro Parks wraps up winter hike program at Blacklick Woods
Columbus, OH12 hours ago
New group seeks to unite, build up Black business community
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Veterans museum honors Black soldiers
Columbus, OH7 hours ago
Ukrainians in central Ohio reflect on one year since start of Russian invasion
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus residents climb 40 flights to raise money for lung cancer research
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Ohio officials say East Palestine water is safe, but residents remain skeptical
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Columbus man’s ‘intricate process’ stole $486,000 from state trust funds
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Cities with least home inventory in Columbus metro area
Columbus, OH23 hours ago
One dead, one detained after eastside Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Second gun in two days found at Reynoldsburg high school
Reynoldsburg, OH2 days ago
Child hospitalized after west Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH12 hours ago
Woman dead, man arrested after east Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Evening Weather Forecast 02-25-2023
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Butterflies return to Franklin Park Conservatory
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
Stay alert: Skunk and coyote mating season have arrived
Columbus, OH2 days ago
One year later: Ukrainians in Ohio mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Columbus, OH3 days ago
More than 30 officers with Columbus Division of Police promoted
Columbus, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy