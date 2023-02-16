Harlan advances to Regional Final with Win Over Atlantic

(Atlantic) Harlan survived a slow start to defeat Atlantic 46-37 in a Class 3A Region 5 semifinal.

Paytn Harter knocked two field goals, and Keira Olson hit the other to give the Trojans a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter. Ava Monson broke the scoring drought with a three-point shot with four minutes left in the frame, and Erica Rust sank a short-range basket to close the gap to 8-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones turned the table midway through the second quarter with a handful of steals, led by Ava Monson and Aubrey Schwieso, accounting for twelve of the team’s 14 second-quarter points. The visitors tied the game at 15 and finished the first half on a 4-0 run to lead 19-15 at the break.

Plagman and Monson splashed down two key three-point shots in the third quarter and willed their squad to a 28-19 lead in the middle of the third frame and a 31-24 lead after three quarters.

The Trojans kept battling, rallied in the final eight minutes, and pulled within a pair 34-32, but the Cyclones countered with a game-ending 12-5 run to secure a spot in Saturday night’s Regional Final.

Atlantic Head Coach Dan Vargason says this group of seniors and underclassmen are winners despite the loss.

Aubrey Schwieso led Harlan with 17 points, Ava Monson, 13, Ella Plagman, 8, Erica Rust, 4, Hannah Sonderman, and Savannah Christensen, each chipped in two.

Atlantic sophomore Paytn Harter led Atlantic with 20 points and 20 rebounds. Jada Jensen scored 12 points, Maddie Richter 3, and Keira Olson finished the night with 2.

The Trojans bow out with an 18-5 record and a Hawkeye Ten Conference Title share. Harlan goes to 14-7 and matches up against #5 Des Moines Christian on Saturday night.

