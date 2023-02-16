Open in App
East Palestine, OH
WOWK 13 News

Safeguards in place for water supply in Scioto County after train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

By Isaac Taylor,

11 days ago

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Officials in Scioto County are continuing to monitor air and water quality after a train derailment in East Palestine on Feb. 3 , according to a press release from Scioto County Emergency Management Director Larry Mullins.

People in the Portsmouth area – which is around 270 miles southwest of East Palestine – rely on the Ohio River as a water source, according to a press release. This has raised concerns among people who use this water every day.

After the derailment, butyl acrylate was found in Weirton, West Virginia . According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, butyl acrylate is a clear, colorless liquid and has a characteristic fruity odor. It is used to make paints, coatings, sealants, etc. The National Center for Biotechnology Information’s website says the chemical is “somewhat” less dense than water and can form a “surface slick” on water.

Mullins tells 13 News that the city of Portsmouth Water Works, the Ohio EPA and the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) are continuing to test water along the Ohio River.

“At this time there are no contaminates related to the East Palestine spill indicated at Portsmouth,” Mullins says.

Mullins says there are plans in place to deal with the chemicals. Mullins says the safest level to consume is 560 parts per billion. The highest level of butyl acrylate found was where Little Beaver Creek flows into the Ohio River. He says the samples there were 12.5 parts per billion.

Is the Ohio train derailment chemical spill impacting West Virginia’s water?

Through testing, the City of Cincinnati found that 50 parts per billion of butyl acrylate could be offset by 175 lbs/mg of powder-activated carbon.

The Portsmouth City Manager Sam Sutherland and the Portsmouth City Water Department are continuing to monitor the water and will take “appropriate action to safeguard the city’s water system” if necessary.

