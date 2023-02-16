Huntsville boys, Sparkman girls advance to regional finals

(WHNT) — The high school basketball postseason has reached the regional tournaments where teams from across the state are hitting the road for neutral site contests.

The Northeast Regional tournament got underway at Jacksonville State University on Wednesday and the Huntsville boys and Sparkman girls teams both advanced to their regional finals.

The Huntsville Panthers knocked off Oak Mountain 68-32 and the Lady Senators beat Chelsea 61-41.

Huntsville will play Spain Park for a spot in the final four on Tuesday, February 21 at 10:45 a.m. and Sparkman will take on in their elite eight matchup at 9 a.m. on the 21st.

Regional tournaments continue through February 23 and then the State Finals begin on February 27.

