Open in App
Huntsville, AL
See more from this location?
WHNT News 19

Huntsville boys, Sparkman girls advance to regional finals

By Olivia Whitmire,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsKlQ_0kp4KeBV00

(WHNT) — The high school basketball postseason has reached the regional tournaments where teams from across the state are hitting the road for neutral site contests.

The Northeast Regional tournament got underway at Jacksonville State University on Wednesday and the Huntsville boys and Sparkman girls teams both advanced to their regional finals.

NM State basketball coach Heiar fired in wake of hazing allegations

The Huntsville Panthers knocked off Oak Mountain 68-32 and the Lady Senators beat Chelsea 61-41.

Huntsville will play Spain Park for a spot in the final four on Tuesday, February 21 at 10:45 a.m. and Sparkman will take on in their elite eight matchup at 9 a.m. on the 21st.

Regional tournaments continue through February 23 and then the State Finals begin on February 27.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Huntsville, AL newsLocal Huntsville, AL
UAH baseball falls at home to Missouri ST
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
UAH men’s basketball team fighting for GSC regular season title
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Shulman family takes over UAH hoops for 2022-23 season
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
James Clemens’ Grant Gage signs with Wallace State baseball
Madison, AL2 days ago
Hartselle Elementary school principal wins state honor
Hartselle, AL1 day ago
Madison high schooler playing drums for college funds
Madison, AL1 day ago
News 19’s Ben Smith wins weathercast regional Emmy award
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
‘Brick by Brick’: Huntsville Historic Foundation opens exhibit celebrating the Brandon’s contributions
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Sharing Our Stories: News 19’s Black History Month Special
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Family helps others through the loss of a child
Hillsboro, AL8 hours ago
Event building at Burritt on the Mountain damaged in overnight fire
Huntsville, AL21 hours ago
Huntsville artist unveils new mural, talks messages in his work
Huntsville, AL11 hours ago
Decatur Cancer Survivor Sang at 2023 Grammys
Decatur, AL2 days ago
Town Creek woman dies after single vehicle crash
Town Creek, AL1 day ago
Devyn Keith removed as chair of City Finance Committee
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
News 19’s Adoptable Pet of the Week: Midnight
Decatur, AL2 days ago
Dozens gather for Ukraine support rally in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL11 hours ago
One person injured after a shooting at Madison apartment
Madison, AL2 hours ago
Suspect in murder of Huntsville City Schools employee dead, court documents say
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
One dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Hazel Green
Hazel Green, AL2 days ago
10+ dead raccoons dumped under bridge in Cocke County, TN.
Bridgeport, AL1 day ago
Moulton man arrested for trafficking amounts of meth, narcotics
Moulton, AL2 days ago
Marshall County man allegedly found with meth, prescription meds during arrest for felony warrants
Albertville, AL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy