HAPPENING NOW: Rollover wreck south of Abilene, one transported to hospital

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A vehicle has landed on its side south of Kirby Lake along Highway 83-84.

Around 9:30 p.m. February 15, first responders were called to a one vehicle rollover wreck with one person trapped near Iberis Road and Highway 83-84.

According to authorities, the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, ran through a fence and rolled over. She sustained non-life threatening injuries and has been transported to a hospital.

Authorities also confirmed that there were no passengers and she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.

BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.