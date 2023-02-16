HAPPENING NOW: Rollover wreck south of Abilene, one transported to hospital

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A vehicle has landed on its side south of Kirby Lake along Highway 83-84.
Around 9:30 p.m. February 15, first responders were called to a one vehicle rollover wreck with one person trapped near Iberis Road and Highway 83-84.
According to authorities, the driver failed to stop at a stop sign, ran through a fence and rolled over. She sustained non-life threatening injuries and has been transported to a hospital.
Authorities also confirmed that there were no passengers and she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the wreck.
