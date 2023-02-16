Open in App
Clearfield, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Clearfield caps off regular season with sixth-straight win

By Andrew Clay,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTNdO_0kp4Dz0f00

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above .

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Punxsutawney 65, Homer-Center 44
Windber 62, Shade 42

BOYS BASKETBALL
Clearfield 59, Dubois 55
Forest Hills 62, Cambria Heights 51
Juniata Valley 76, Curwensville 54
McConnellsburg High School 72, Southern Huntingdon 60
Philipsburg-Osceola 57, Penns Valley 38

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Williamsburg, BG book trips to District 6-1A finals
Williamsburg, PA1 day ago
State College boys, Altoona girls win District 6-6A titles
State College, PA2 days ago
McCort comeback upsets Bellwood
Johnstown, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Local wrestlers book trips to State
Altoona, PA1 day ago
Ciezki’s 27 not enough in Lady Lions’ sixth-straight loss
State College, PA1 day ago
Simpson’s late and-1 FT help Rutgers beat Penn State 59-56
State College, PA10 hours ago
State College High grad competes on Jeopardy!
State College, PA21 hours ago
Pickett’s 23 leads Penn State to third-straight win
State College, PA3 days ago
Altoona artist customizes murals for local businesses
Altoona, PA13 hours ago
Penn State students host rally for workers’ rights
State College, PA2 days ago
Clouds increase Sunday night, winter weather advisory Monday
State College, PA14 hours ago
Roads reopening in Elk County after ‘hazardous’ winter conditions
Ridgway, PA1 day ago
Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce hosting photo contest
Brookville, PA2 days ago
Centre County representative to host office grand opening
State College, PA2 days ago
Somerset, Clearfield added to lanternfly quarantine areas
Clearfield, PA2 days ago
Boy flown to hospital after firecracker explosion, Johnstown police report
Johnstown, PA3 days ago
9 Johnstown residents accused of helping felon distribute narcotics
Johnstown, PA2 days ago
Concert benefitting Ukraine coming to State College
State College, PA2 days ago
Penn State, Attorney General’s office sued by State College landlord
State College, PA2 days ago
Entrepreneur center opens in Clearfield
Clearfield, PA2 days ago
PennDOT provides update on windmill superload movements
Clearfield, PA2 days ago
Altoona church hosting meal and clothing giveaway
Altoona, PA3 days ago
Altoona high school class reads African American books to elementary students
Altoona, PA3 days ago
CurveFest is back! Here’s what you need to know
Altoona, PA2 days ago
‘Violent assault’ homicide investigation underway in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA2 days ago
Hollidaysburg man charged in deadly overdose of Bellwood man
Hollidaysburg, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy