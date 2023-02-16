Clearfield caps off regular season with sixth-straight win

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above .
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Punxsutawney 65, Homer-Center 44
Windber 62, Shade 42
Clearfield 59, Dubois 55
Forest Hills 62, Cambria Heights 51
Juniata Valley 76, Curwensville 54
McConnellsburg High School 72, Southern Huntingdon 60
Philipsburg-Osceola 57, Penns Valley 38
