Clearfield caps off regular season with sixth-straight win

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above .

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Punxsutawney 65, Homer-Center 44

Windber 62, Shade 42

BOYS BASKETBALL

Clearfield 59, Dubois 55

Forest Hills 62, Cambria Heights 51

Juniata Valley 76, Curwensville 54

McConnellsburg High School 72, Southern Huntingdon 60

Philipsburg-Osceola 57, Penns Valley 38

