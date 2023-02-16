Positively New Jersey: Warm winter leaves ice boat and yacht club members frustrated

New Jersey saw temperatures in the mid-60s on Wednesday – incredibly warm for February. The Garden State seems headed for one of the warmest winters in history. There are a few people who seem downright miserable about it in Red Bank.

They are members of the North Shrewsbury Ice Boat and Yacht Club, which was founded in 1880. For the fifth straight winter, they have been unable to feel the thrill of ice boating on their home turf due to a lack of ice.

On today's "Brian's Positively New Jersey,” Brian Donohue takes a look at the history and current plight of a sport that is woven into the fabric of a Monmouth County river town.