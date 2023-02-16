Open in App
Red Bank, NJ
See more from this location?
News 12

Positively New Jersey: Warm winter leaves ice boat and yacht club members frustrated

By Brian Donohue,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faVFX_0kp49Ik700

New Jersey saw temperatures in the mid-60s on Wednesday – incredibly warm for February. The Garden State seems headed for one of the warmest winters in history. There are a few people who seem downright miserable about it in Red Bank.

They are members of the North Shrewsbury Ice Boat and Yacht Club, which was founded in 1880. For the fifth straight winter, they have been unable to feel the thrill of ice boating on their home turf due to a lack of ice.

On today's "Brian's Positively New Jersey,” Brian Donohue takes a look at the history and current plight of a sport that is woven into the fabric of a Monmouth County river town.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Code Blue goes into effect across several cities as bitter blast hits New Jersey
Newark, NJ1 day ago
STORM WATCH: Wet snow, wintry mix for New Jersey Monday night into Tuesday
Passaic, NJ15 hours ago
New Jersey Fire Museum exhibit honors Black fire chiefs throughout state
Allentown, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Official: Rising fees in Huntington will ultimately help attract more town workers
Huntington, NY14 hours ago
New York City braces for wet snow, rain mix later today
New York City, NY2 hours ago
New York Road Runners pay tribute to the late Al Gordon in Prospect Park race
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
STORM WATCH: Wet snow, wintry mix on the way; northern Sussex could see up to 6 inches of snow
Sussex, NJ1 hour ago
NYC Ferry commuters to get faster trip to Wall Street next month
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Poughkeepsie City councilman encounters coyote while walking dog in College Hill Park
Poughkeepsie, NY2 days ago
Suffolk County Sheriff's Office hockey team, Long Island Warriors Veterans Hockey face off to help family in need
Bethpage, NY1 day ago
STORM WATCH: Messy mix of snow, sleet and rain in NYC Monday night into Tuesday
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Empty vendor stalls at Fordham Plaza irk Community Board 6 members
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Spotlight New Jersey: Communities in Cooperation, Inc. – helping former inmates succeed
Newark, NJ17 hours ago
Overhaul of Paterson park aims to change its previous role in crimes
Paterson, NJ8 hours ago
Long Island towns to increase public safety patrols in response to planned 'National Day of Hate'
Long Beach, NY2 days ago
Sal’s Pizzeria closes after 66 years of serving Carroll Gardens community
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Suffolk police: 'Serious altercation' at West Babylon's Pour House Tavern
West Babylon, NY1 day ago
Suffolk police officers help deliver baby on shoulder of Long Island Expressway
Brentwood, NY19 hours ago
Officials: Water main repairs to affect some North Jersey towns
Elmwood Park, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy