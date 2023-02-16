Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Brand New Map For Season 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be getting a brand new map in season 2, something that wasn't previously planned. The Call of Duty series is known for having some of the most iconic maps in shooter history. Many of them even come from the similarly named 2009 Modern Warfare 2 and although fans want some of those to be remastered, there is a feeling that there is an overreliance on old maps in Call of Duty right now. Both Shoot House and Shipment have been added to the game and are from older titles and this season also brings back Dome, an old map. The only "new map" that had been previously confirmed was Museum, which was featured in the beta so it doesn't feel fresh.

However, Infinity Ward has confirmed there will be a never-before-seen map released during season 2. Although the map is currently unnamed, it was seemingly intended for a future season, but it play tested well and is ahead of schedule in development, so the team moved it up for a mid-season 2 release. The new map will get more details ahead of its official release, but it appears to be some kind of spa at a resort. That's all there is to glean from this image at the moment, but at least we know there is brand new content coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the coming weeks.

Season 2 is expected to last 55 days, meaning it will conclude around April. It seems likely this map will probably drop in March as a result. It was also confirmed that a long requested mode will be coming in season 3. Gunfight is making its grand return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 sometime in season 3 with brand new maps. No other details were revealed, but it's good to hear that the content fans want is in the pipeline.

Related:

What do you think of the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder .