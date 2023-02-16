Change location
Wednesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
American Christian 74, Hawthorne Christian 62
American History 58, Newark Lab 34
Brearley 53, BelovED Charter 51
Burlington City 90, Bordentown 88
Butler 64, Sussex Tech 40
Colonia 81, North Brunswick 43
Delbarton 75, Sparta 50
East Brunswick 68, Bridgewater-Raritan 54
East Brunswick Magnet 68, Shore Regional 54
Glassboro 73, Clayton 62
Gloucester Catholic 48, Penns Grove 40
Harrison 62, Wallington 47
Hoboken 76, Becton 41
Hudson Catholic 44, Bayonne 29
Hun 68, Lawrenceville 66
Johnson 55, Emerson 39
Kingsway 68, Highland 64
Lacey 61, Long Branch 57
Lawrence 71, Steinert 52
Lenape 49, Rancocas Valley 35
Lindenwold 77, LEAP Academy 48
Marlboro 62, Westfield 50
Memorial 61, Lodi 47
Moorestown 43, Westampton Tech 40
Morris Knolls 67, Boonton 54
Nottingham 92, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 46
Oratory Catholic 63, Pope John XXIII 59
Paramus Catholic 77, Pascack Valley 69
Patrick School 88, Payne Tech 81
Peddie 68, Pennington 57
Pennsauken 65, Delran 53
Point Pleasant Beach 55, Wall 50
Roxbury 62, Hanover Park 47
Shawnee 47, Florence 37
Somerville 61, Middlesex 44
South Brunswick 53, South River 41
St. Peter’s Prep 62, Union City 32
Teaneck 70, Demarest 48
Timber Creek 60, Wildwood 55
Timothy Christian 86, Highland Park 64
Trenton Central 56, Hamilton West 47
Williamstown 67, Triton 59
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0