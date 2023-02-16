Open in App
Wednesday's Scores

11 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

American Christian 74, Hawthorne Christian 62

American History 58, Newark Lab 34

Brearley 53, BelovED Charter 51

Burlington City 90, Bordentown 88

Butler 64, Sussex Tech 40

Colonia 81, North Brunswick 43

Delbarton 75, Sparta 50

East Brunswick 68, Bridgewater-Raritan 54

East Brunswick Magnet 68, Shore Regional 54

Glassboro 73, Clayton 62

Gloucester Catholic 48, Penns Grove 40

Harrison 62, Wallington 47

Hoboken 76, Becton 41

Hudson Catholic 44, Bayonne 29

Hun 68, Lawrenceville 66

Johnson 55, Emerson 39

Kingsway 68, Highland 64

Lacey 61, Long Branch 57

Lawrence 71, Steinert 52

Lenape 49, Rancocas Valley 35

Lindenwold 77, LEAP Academy 48

Marlboro 62, Westfield 50

Memorial 61, Lodi 47

Moorestown 43, Westampton Tech 40

Morris Knolls 67, Boonton 54

Nottingham 92, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 46

Oratory Catholic 63, Pope John XXIII 59

Paramus Catholic 77, Pascack Valley 69

Patrick School 88, Payne Tech 81

Peddie 68, Pennington 57

Pennsauken 65, Delran 53

Point Pleasant Beach 55, Wall 50

Roxbury 62, Hanover Park 47

Shawnee 47, Florence 37

Somerville 61, Middlesex 44

South Brunswick 53, South River 41

St. Peter’s Prep 62, Union City 32

Teaneck 70, Demarest 48

Timber Creek 60, Wildwood 55

Timothy Christian 86, Highland Park 64

Trenton Central 56, Hamilton West 47

Williamstown 67, Triton 59

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

