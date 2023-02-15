McDonald's Offering Free Happy Meals on Wednesdays Through March

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Are you looking for a quick meal option?

Well, McDonald’s is here to help you out on those days when you don’t have the time or energy to make dinner.

I was scrolling through social media today when I noticed Totally the Bomb posted a story about how McDonald’s is giving away free Happy Meals on Wednesdays.

Through the month of March McDonald’s is offering free Happy Meals on Wednesdays.

What is the catch?

Well, there is no catch. All you have to do to be eligible for the offer is to purchase $5 of products from Mcdonald’s and do it on a Wednesday.

Here are the details of the promo:

The free McDonald’s Happy Meals are only good on Wednesdays through March 31, 2023.

Customers must purchase $5 worth of food to be eligible for the offer.

Customers can take advantage of this special in person or through the McDonald’s app.

Take advantage of this opportunity and take a Wednesday off from dinner (or take every Wednesday off from dinner, I am not here to judge.)