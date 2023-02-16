Open in App
The Daily Memphian

Two Shelby County deputies on Tyre Nichols video suspended

By The Daily Memphian Staff,

11 days ago

Two Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies are suspended without pay for five days for being on the scene of the beating of Tyre Nichols Jan. 7.

Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced the suspensions of Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers Wednesday, Feb. 15, effective immediately.

The internal investigation began last month after Bonner said he was surprised to see two deputies in the police video released to the public.

Watkins was found to have violated SCSO policies on radio communications, body cameras, patrol duties and daily activity logs. Bowers was found to have violated policies on radio communications, body cameras and patrol duties.

