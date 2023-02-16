Rockets' Jalen Green To Undergo MRI Thursday Following Groin Injury vs. Thunder

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas announced Jalen Green will undergo an MRI following a groin injury in a loss versus the Thunder.

Jalen Green sustained a left groin strain injury Wednesday night during the Houston Rockets' 133-96 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He left the game in the second quarter following the injury.

According to coach Stephen Silas, there was no update on Green's status after the game, and he will undergo an MRI tomorrow when the team returns to Houston.

Green left the game with 14 points. He scored 11 during the second quarter. His latest injury came 12 days after he returned from a calf contusion. The injury sidelined Green for three games.

"This was my first calf injury," Green said. "It just felt super tight. I couldn't walk. I've had hamstring injuries. Knee injuries. But this was different for me."

Green was the second overall pick by the Rockets in the 2021 NBA Draft and earned All-Rookie First Team honors last season. He is averaging a team-best 21.9 points in 53 games played.

He has scored 40 or more points three times this season, which included a career-high 42 points on Jan. 23 in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Green was one of three players set to represent the Rockets during the Rookie vs. Sophomore showcase on Friday in Utah. Due to his injury, there is a great chance Houston's second-year guard will not participate in the event.

