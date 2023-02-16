Open in App
Arizona State
The Associated Press

Wednesday's Scores

11 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Trinity Christian 50, Madison Prep 37

AIA Class 6A State Championship=

Second Round=

Boulder Creek 42, Tucson Sunnyside 37

Chandler Hamilton 57, Mesa Desert Ridge 37

Gilbert 47, Corona Del Sol 34

Glendale Mountain Ridge 54, Gilbert Highland 35

Glendale O’Connor 67, Chandler 48

Mesa 39, Yuma Cibola 37

Mesa Dobson 56, Phoenix Sunnyslope 37

Valley Vista 65, Mesa Westwood 50

AIA Class 5A State Championship=

First Round=

Betty Fairfax High School 74, Willow Canyon 39

Campo Verde 54, Paradise Valley 49

Canyon View 52, Casteel High School 47

Nogales 56, Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 47

Peoria Sunrise Mountain 76, Tucson Arizona IRHS 53

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 38, Scottsdale Notre Dame 36

Raymond S. Kellis 41, Williams Field 39

Tucson Catalina Foothills 55, Phoenix Horizon 46

AIA Class 4A State Championship=

First Round=

Gilbert Mesquite 75, Phoenix Arcadia 36

Glendale Deer Valley 55, Flagstaff Coconino 27

Poston Butte 38, Phoenix Thunderbird 37

Scottsdale Saguaro 54, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 46

Tucson Flowing Wells 59, Lee Williams High School 26

Tucson Pueblo 63, Paradise Honors 29

Tucson Sahuaro 47, Peoria 44

AIA Class 3A State Championship=

First Round=

Chinle 68, Fountain Hills 35

Page 45, Florence 41

Snowflake 44, Coolidge 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

