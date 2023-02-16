Two pedestrians struck by hit-and-run vehicle; one dead and one in serious condition, JSO says

Update: JSO Sergeant Robert Peck with the traffic homicide unit said that just around 8 p.m., two adult men were in the road at 5300 Ave. B. It was unclear if the men were crossing the road but an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Avenue B struck both pedestrians.

The vehicle then fled the scene toward 45th St.

One victim was was knocked into the southbound lane and was struck by another vehicle. The second vehicle remained until police arrived. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

JSO says they believe the vehicle that left the scene is black and has damage to the left front.

Anyone with information on this crash is being asked to contact the traffic homicide unit or First Coast Crime Stoppers.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department reported a traffic fatality on West 44th St. & Avenue B.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more.

A media briefing will be held within the hour.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.