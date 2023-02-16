1 dead, 3 wounded in El Paso mall shooting; 1 suspect in custody, possible second shooter sought

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- At least one suspect opened fire Wednesday evening at a mall in El Paso, Texas, striking four people, including one who died, authorities said.

Police Wednesday night were searching Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso for a potential second shooter after four people were shot, including one person who died, earlier that evening. Photo courtesy of Google Maps/Website

One person was taken into custody shortly after the shooting began at the Cielo Vista Mall, Sgt. Robert Gomez of the EL Paso Police Department said in a briefing, as officers continue to search the building for a possible second shooter.

"Mall scene is still active," the EL Paso Police Department tweeted . "Please avoid the area. Multiple agencies responding."

Gomez said multiple calls of shots fired and of a possible active shooter at the mall were made at about 5:10 p.m., prompting units to respond to the scene.

Four people were found shot, and Gomez confirmed one person had died. The other three, he said, have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.

Initial reports state the shooting occurred in or near the food court, but Gomez said he was unable to verify that at this time.

He added that people fled the mall amid the shooting.

Concerning the cause of the shooting, Gomez said, "it's too early to discuss or speculate on motives."

A weapon has been recovered, but police were unsure if it was involved.

A family reunification center has been opened at the nearby Burges High School's gym, the city tweeted .

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement he has spoken to El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and has offered the state's "full support."

The shooting occurred next to the Walmart where a gunman killed 23 people and injured 22 others in 2019.

The gunman, Patrick Crusius, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to a 90-count indictment for the shooting, receiving 90 consecutive life sentences.

"Today's shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall has brought back traumatic memories for many of us," Rep. Veronica Escobar , D-Texas, said on Twitter. "Please know you are not alone."

She said that she was in close contact with local officials.

"No community deserves multiple incidents of gun violence," she said.

State Sen. Cesar Blanco, a Democrat, added that the shooting opens "unhealed wounds.

"Praying for the deceased victim & those injured," he tweeted .

Wednesday's shooting occurred amid a rash of violence in the United States after three people were killed and another five wounded in a shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com