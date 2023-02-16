Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax

Police say shooting in Biltmore neighborhood leaves one dead as investigation continues

11 days ago
Update: JSO has released information on what is now a shooting death in the Biltmore neighborhood.

An officer spokes person said that at around 8 p.m. officers were dispatched to 5200 Amazon Ave. from calls of a person shot.

Once at the scene, officers found a man in his 60s with at least one gunshot wound. JFRD transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives, crime scene detectives and investigators with the medical examiners office are still on scene completing a full investigation.

JSO also said that there was an argument before the shooting but they have no further information at this time.

No one is in custody yet but JSO is talking to a person of interest and some witnesses.

If anyone has any information on this shooting you are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Original Story: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a death investigation in a southern Biltmore neighborhood in the area of 5200 Amazon Ave.

Action News Jax is at the scene working to learn more information.

Police tape can be seen blocking off Amazon Ave.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

