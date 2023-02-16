Aggies Men's Hoops Down Arkansas: Live Game Log

The Aggies take on the Razorbacks at Reed Arena on Wednesday night in a rematch of last month's A&M loss.

Following their brief road-trip to Baton Rouge, the Texas A&M Aggies (18-7, 10-2 SEC) are set to host the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-8, 6-6 SEC) in a high-stakes matchup with NCAA tournament implications.

In the two teams' last matchup, Texas A&M suffered its second conference loss , 81-70, on the road following a taste of its own medicine late in the game — Arkansas scoring nine of its last 13 points on free throws.

This time around, the Aggies are hoping to avoid both extenuating circumstances and a slow start — aiming to shut down the Razorbacks' guard duo of Ricky Council IV and Anthony Black, both of which received high praise from Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams.

Arkansas is coming off of a tough home loss against Mississippi State — one of the hottest teams in the SEC with five straight wins — which ended its three-game win streak and pushed the Razorbacks down to .500 in conference play.

In Texas A&M's last game, the Aggie duo of Wade Taylor IV and Dexter Dennis did their thing — Taylor tallying 23 points and four assists, combined with Dennis' 13 — and the Aggies will once again look to their playmakers to make things happen on both sides of the floor.

A win for the Aggies could be a deciding factor in their tournament placement or admittance, so with the crowd in their favor, they will enter the game ready for one of their most important home games of the season.

PREGAME: The Aggies and Razorbacks are on the floor for warm-ups.

The Aggies win the tip and Wade Taylor IV gets the good guys on the board first with a mid-range jumper. Davonte Davis answers with a 3-pointer for the Razorbacks. Anthony Black added another 3 for the Hogs and Dexter Dennis slammed home a dunk. 15:01 FIRST HALF: Razorbacks 8, Aggies 4

Both teams went cold and Arkansas' Makhel Mitchell made the only shot by either team. A&M is shooting just 13.3 percent (2-15) and the Hogs are shooting 36.4 percent (4-11). 11:03 FIRST HALF: Razorbacks 10, Aggies 4

Dennis hit a 3-pointer for the Aggies to end the seven-minute scoring drought. Julius Marble added a pair of free throws. Arkansas matched the Aggies scoreless run with a five-minute run with just a single point. 7:59 FIRST HALF: Razorbacks 11, Aggies 9

Marble hit another pair of free throws and Davonte Davis answered with a 3-pointer at the Hogs' end. Solomon Washington got in the scoring column with a dunk off a pass from Marble. Jordan Walsh scored for Arkansas. 3:13 FIRST HALF: Razorbacks 26, Aggies 21

Ricky Council IV scored on a jumper out of the timeout and Jalen Graham extended the Arkansas lead with a pair of field goals. A&M is shooting 29.6 percent to Arkansas' 52 percent at the half. HALFTIME: Razorbacks 33, Aggies 24

Wade Taylor IV started the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer that Makhel Mitchell answered with a layup. Dexter Dennis added a 3 of his own. A&M opened the half on a 14-4 run. 15:16 SECOND HALF: Razorbacks 40, Aggies 38

Council and Tyrece Radford exchanged buckets out of the timeout. The Aggies are holding right around 36 percent shooting compared to Arkansas which is at 47 percent. 11:37 SECOND HALF: Razorbacks 42, Aggies 42

Andersson Garcia got on the scoreboard but Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell drained jumpers to extend the Arkansas lead. 6:50 SECOND HALF: Razorbacks 51, Aggies 48

Wade Taylor IV hit a 3-pointer to tie the Hogs but Mitchell made a pair of foul shots to retake the lead before Dexter Dennis gave the Aggies the lead again. 2 :43 SECOND HALF: Aggies 55, Razorbacks 53

Both teams go cold until Henry Coleman III made a layup with 34 ticks left. Arkansas started fouling down four and Dexter Dennis and Tyrece Radford made theirs to keep the Hogs down. FINAL : Aggies 62, Razorbacks 56

