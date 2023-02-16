Wednesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrack Hebrew def. Del-Val Friends, forfeit
Central York 38, Delone 29
Elk Lake 56, Forest City 29
Engineering And Science 56, Roxborough 39
Freire Charter 54, Dobbins 35
Huntingdon 53, Central Mountain 51
Imhotep Charter 55, Philadelphia High School for Girls 12
Karns City 40, Moniteau 35
Lackawanna Trail 43, Susquehanna 38
Lake-Lehman 61, Hazleton Area 43
Lancaster Country Day 50, Schuylkill Valley 42
Masterman 41, Palumbo 29
Mercyhurst Prep 63, Grace Prep 58
Montrose 58, Blue Ridge 33
Mount Calvary 29, Christian School of York 20
Mountain View 32, Scranton Holy Cross 27
Perkiomen Valley 51, Spring-Ford 26
Philadelphia Central 74, Frankford 18
Philadelphia Northeast 48, Constitution 37
Pittsburgh Obama 63, Perry Traditional Academy 26
Punxsutawney 65, Homer-Center 44
Riverside 48, Lakeland 35
Sullivan County 43, Montgomery 25
Windber 62, Shade 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
