Philadelphia, PA
The Associated Press

Wednesday's Scores

11 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrack Hebrew def. Del-Val Friends, forfeit

Central York 38, Delone 29

Elk Lake 56, Forest City 29

Engineering And Science 56, Roxborough 39

Freire Charter 54, Dobbins 35

Huntingdon 53, Central Mountain 51

Imhotep Charter 55, Philadelphia High School for Girls 12

Karns City 40, Moniteau 35

Lackawanna Trail 43, Susquehanna 38

Lake-Lehman 61, Hazleton Area 43

Lancaster Country Day 50, Schuylkill Valley 42

Masterman 41, Palumbo 29

Mercyhurst Prep 63, Grace Prep 58

Montrose 58, Blue Ridge 33

Mount Calvary 29, Christian School of York 20

Mountain View 32, Scranton Holy Cross 27

Perkiomen Valley 51, Spring-Ford 26

Philadelphia Central 74, Frankford 18

Philadelphia Northeast 48, Constitution 37

Pittsburgh Obama 63, Perry Traditional Academy 26

Punxsutawney 65, Homer-Center 44

Riverside 48, Lakeland 35

Sullivan County 43, Montgomery 25

Windber 62, Shade 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

