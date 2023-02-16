Open in App
The Associated Press

Wednesday's Scores

11 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Friends 69, Girard College 41

Archbishop Carroll 66, Father Judge 61

Austin 52, Coudersport 42

Bellefonte 76, Jersey Shore 50

Blue Mountain 64, Marian Catholic 46

Cameron County 70, Northern Potter 21

Central Mountain 69, Loyalsock 58

Clearfield 59, Dubois 55

Exeter 59, Berks Catholic 45

Forest Hills 62, Cambria Heights 51

Hempfield 49, Warwick 43

Hill-Freedman 69, Bodine 52

Juniata Valley 76, Curwensville 54

Manheim Central 49, Cedar Crest 46

McConnellsburg High School 72, Southern Huntingdon 60

Mount Calvary 59, Dayspring Christian 29

North Schuylkill 63, Pottsville 49

Notre Dame - Green Pond 59, Palmerton 43

Philipsburg-Osceola 57, Penns Valley 38

Pittsburgh Obama 70, Brashear 50

Punxsutawney 60, Homer-Center 27

Reading 54, West Lawn Wilson 30

Saucon Valley 46, Southern Lehigh 38

Shamokin 52, Danville 43

Smethport 62, Otto-Eldred 36

TECH Freire Charter 71, School of the Future 46

Taylor Allderdice 84, Perry Traditional Academy 35

Union City 55, Youngsville 35

Vaux Big Picture 56, MAST Charter 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

