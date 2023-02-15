Open in App
CBS San Francisco

SFPD seeks help in search for autistic man missing for nearly 2 weeks

By CBS San Francisco,

10 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco police are asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk 27-year-old man who went missing earlier this month.

Avery Johnson was last seen on Feb. 3 at his home in the 1500 block of Eddy Street. He is considered at risk because he is autistic, police said.

Avery Johnson was last seen at his home on 1500 Eddy Street in San Francisco on February 3, 2023. San Francisco Police Department

Johnson is described as a Black man standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and white-striped hooded sweater, gray pants and a baseball cap with a dollar sign on the front, according to police.

Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to call 911. People with information about his possible whereabouts are asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

