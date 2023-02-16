Open in App
Newark, DE
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

FBI searches University of Delaware as part of Biden classified documents probe: Sources

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jqv6_0kouiJlO00

The FBI conducted searches at two separate locations on two days on the campus of the University of Delaware in recent weeks as part of the special counsel investigation into President Joe Biden's handling of classified information, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The searches did not uncover any materials with classified markings, although investigators did retrieve some materials that appeared to be notes for additional review, according to one of the sources.

News of the searches was first reported by CNN.

A spokesperson for the White House counsel's office declined to comment and referred questions about the matter to the Department of Justice.

A spokesperson for the University of Delaware also referred questions about the matter to the Justice Department.

The university is home to a large collection of documents, photographs, videocassettes and other files from Biden's 36 years in the Senate -- enough to fill 1,874 boxes -- according to the University of Delaware website.

A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

A source familiar with the matter tells ABC News investigators are systematically going through any locations where Biden previously had office space, lived, or spent considerable time -- as well as any locations where he may have housed documents -- in order to ensure that any government materials that may be improperly stored are returned to the possession of the government and stored appropriately.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
McDonald's Under Pressure Over Trump's Publicity Stunt in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Mary Trump Accuses Her Own Uncle Donald of Giving Out ‘Poisoned Water’ At Train Disaster Site — He Didn’t Tho
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Leader of White House's effort to combat drugs visits southern New Jersey
Collingswood, NJ4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy