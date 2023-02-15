Open in App
Harleysville, PA
‘This is surreal’: Bride sees in color for the first time during Disney World wedding

By Kaycee Sloan,

11 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. ( WFLA ) – A bride’s recent Walt Disney World wedding was a little extra magical thanks to a pair of special glasses.

Kristin Robinson of Harleysville, Pennsylvania, has been colorblind all her life, the Florida-based resort wrote in a recent blog post , so when she heard about specialty glasses would allow her to see certain colors, she knew she had to wear a pair for the first time on her wedding day.

According to the National Eye Institute , there is no cure for color blindness. Certain glasses and contact lenses can, however, help.

Walt Disney World said Robinson “was elated when she saw the world and her groom Nick, illuminated in color for the first time.”

Kristin described the moment as “surreal,” saying, “I’ve always dreamed of this; I finally get to see the colors.”

Walt Disney World shared the below photos from Robinson’s wedding day.

    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, closes out her wedding celebration by experiencing the EPCOT nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious” in color for the first time. Prior to her wedding on January 25, 2023, Robinson donned a special pair of glasses that enabled her to see color at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, sees the world in color for the first time as she celebrates her dream wedding alongside her groom and family at Disney’s Wedding Pavilion on January 25, 2023 at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)
    Bride Kristin Robinson, who is colorblind, closes out her wedding celebration by experiencing the EPCOT nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious” in color for the first time. Prior to her wedding on January 25, 2023, Robinson donned a special pair of glasses that enabled her to see color at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Abigail Nilsson, photographer)

Her father and her two brothers – who are also colorblind – joined her in wearing the special glasses. Disney said it was a “heartfelt reveal.”

Color blindness typically runs in families, according to the National Eye Institute , and can affect people differently. The most common type makes it hard to differentiate between red and green.

Robinson has deuteranopia, according to Walt Disney World, which prevents her from telling the difference between red and green . It also keeps her from seeing colors like pink and purple.

Disney made sure her wedding was filled with pink flower arrangements.

