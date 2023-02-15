Open in App
Banning, CA
See more from this location?
recordgazette.net

‘Real,’ ‘Riveting’ and ‘Pop’-ular, students make history in Banning Unified’s fair

By DAVID JAMES HEISS, Record Gazette,

10 days ago
Some students’ history fair projects appeared to be more riveting than others. More specifically, Central Elementary School fourth-graders Jooniper Dancel and Olivia Chaparosa expressed their...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Banning Woman’s Club celebrates Black History Month, International Women’s Day
Banning, CA1 day ago
Filipino restaurant in Beaumont specializes in pork belly
Beaumont, CA15 hours ago
Joseph A. Pistilli
Beaumont, CA2 days ago
Dr. William “Bill” Spahn
Yucaipa, CA2 days ago
David Perry Ecker
Banning, CA2 days ago
Donna M. Welch-Davenport
Loma Linda, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy