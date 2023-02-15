2024 Georgia DL target clocks insane 400 meter time

Five-star 2024 defensive lineman Eddrick Houston is one of the most coveted recruits in the country.

Houston, out of Buford High School in Buford, Ga., is rated as the No. 2 defensive lineman, the No. 3 player in the state and the No. 9 player overall, according to 247Sports Composite.

Rusty Mansell of 247Sports reported on Tuesday that Houston clocked a sub 55 second 400 meter dash in Buford High School’s time trials ahead of the track & field season.

The average 400 meter dash time for a Division 1 athlete is 47.5 – 51 seconds. Houston posting a sub 55 second time at 268 pounds as a junior in high school is absurd.

Georgia is among Houston’s top 10 schools, according to an announcement on Nov. 8.

Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Michigan State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Tennessee and LSU are also in the mix.

A commitment from Eddrick would add to the Bulldogs’ already star-studded No. 1 ranked 2024 class.