Open in App
Santa Clarita, CA
See more from this location?
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

City Of Santa Clarita To Institute District-Based Elections For 2024 City Council Election

By Carl Goldman,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0q7y_0kopjJjG00

The City of Santa Clarita has announced the timeline for the transition from at-large voting to by-district City Council elections by 2024.

In accordance with the terms of last year’s settlement agreement, the City of Santa Clarita is preparing to implement district-based elections for the City Council seats, starting with the 2024 City Council election.

In this new by-district election system, the City of Santa Clarita will be divided into five districts and each voter within a district may cast one vote for a candidate residing within that same district.

The City of Santa Clarita currently has an at-large election system, which means that registered Santa Clarita voters elect the five City Councilmembers regardless of where the candidates reside in the City.

The City has launched a new website , where you can view a calendar of the transition timeline. The first step is releasing the starting point map, which was required by the terms of the settlement agreement and was created by the City and plaintiffs, to be posted on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, online.

Public participation opportunities are set to follow.  The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on March 1, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom and in person at the Newhall Community Center.

At this public hearing, the demographer, who is set to be helping with the technical aspects of map creation and population statistics, is scheduled to give a presentation on the starting point map, mapping requirements and introduce the community to the public mapping tool, which allows residents to create and submit their own map with their desired districts. The City Council is also set to take comments from the public.

The public hearings are expected to be streamed live on Zoom and archived on the website. Spanish translation will be available.

Following the first public hearing, the community has until April 3, 2023 to submit their maps to the demographer.

On April 13, 2023, the second public hearing is scheduled to be held, where the City Council can provide direction to the demographer regarding any changes to the starting point map, based upon the Council’s consideration of public map submissions and public comments.

Revised public-generated maps are due to the demographer by April 21, 2023.

Next, on May 3, 2023 the City Council is set to conduct the first reading of the ordinance adopting the Council District map. The second reading is scheduled for the regular City Council meeting on May 23, 2023.

“It is unfortunate that our City was forced to make the transition to by-district elections, seeing how Santa Clarita has thrived under the current at-large process,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “However, we are committed to working with our residents to ensure the transition and map creation is a transparent and collaborative process.”

The five new district boundaries will be determined before the 2024 election. The City has always operated staggered elections, so only two seats are scheduled to be up in November 2024 and the ordinance adopting the new districts will also establish the order in which district elections will occur.

Regular elections will continue to be consolidated with statewide general elections in November of even-numbered years to fill expired City Council terms, according to City officials.

Councilmembers serve staggered four-year terms, so the remaining three district seats are expected to be up for election starting in November of 2026.

For more information, visit the city website .

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFmZ6_0kopjJjG00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Clarita, CA newsLocal Santa Clarita, CA
COC Board Of Trustees To Appoint New Member
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Senator Wilk Honors Non-Profit Owner For Black History Month
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Trailers In Santa Clarita RV Park Slide Into Flooded Riverbed
Santa Clarita, CA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suzette Valladares Announces Candidacy For 23rd State Senate District
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Storm Power Outages Affecting Hundreds Of Santa Clarita Residents
Santa Clarita, CA16 hours ago
New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For March 2023 KHTS Restaurant Row
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Barger Awards $115,000 To Carousel Ranch In Support Of Job Training Program
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Taste Of The Town Returns To Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – February 22, 2023
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Tree Falls Onto Roof Of Saugus Home Due To Storm
Santa Clarita, CA12 hours ago
iLEAD Agua Dulce Closed Due To Snow
Agua Dulce, CA2 days ago
14 Freeway In Santa Clarita Reopens After Being Shut Down Due To Snow
Santa Clarita, CA12 hours ago
VIDEOS: Snow Storm Hits Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA11 hours ago
Man Struck By Vehicle In Canyon Country Identified
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
Santa Clarita Under Flood Watch Through Saturday Afternoon
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
DUIs Dominate Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests Over Presidents Day
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
Carousel Ranch To Receive $115,000 Check From Supervisor Barger
Santa Clarita, CA5 days ago
Snow, Hail Hit Santa Clarita, More To Come Over Weekend
Santa Clarita, CA2 days ago
CHP Newhall To Conduct Freeway Escorts On Grapevine After Snowfall
Santa Clarita, CA1 day ago
Senator Stern Introduces Senate Constitutional Amendment 2 To Extend Voting Rights To 17-Year-Olds
Santa Clarita, CA8 days ago
5, 14 Freeways Closed Due To Heavy Snow
Castaic, CA18 hours ago
Canyon Country Woman Arrested For Elder Abuse After Argument Turns Physical
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Reopening This Month
Santa Clarita, CA7 days ago
Tucson Man Arrested After Fighting, Injuring Deputy In Castaic
Castaic, CA4 days ago
Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation Home Tour League To Host Annual Fashion Show
Santa Clarita, CA4 days ago
Santa Clarita Ranked Among Top 5 Safest Cities In America
Santa Clarita, CA8 days ago
Castaic Man Arrested After Meth, Paraphernalia Found During Parole COMPLIANCE Check
Castaic, CA2 days ago
Six Flags Magic Mountain Closed Due To Rain
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Three Juveniles Arrested For Assaulting 14-Year-Old
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy