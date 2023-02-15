City Of Santa Clarita To Institute District-Based Elections For 2024 City Council Election

The City of Santa Clarita has announced the timeline for the transition from at-large voting to by-district City Council elections by 2024.

In accordance with the terms of last year’s settlement agreement, the City of Santa Clarita is preparing to implement district-based elections for the City Council seats, starting with the 2024 City Council election.

In this new by-district election system, the City of Santa Clarita will be divided into five districts and each voter within a district may cast one vote for a candidate residing within that same district.

The City of Santa Clarita currently has an at-large election system, which means that registered Santa Clarita voters elect the five City Councilmembers regardless of where the candidates reside in the City.

The City has launched a new website , where you can view a calendar of the transition timeline. The first step is releasing the starting point map, which was required by the terms of the settlement agreement and was created by the City and plaintiffs, to be posted on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, online.

Public participation opportunities are set to follow. The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on March 1, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom and in person at the Newhall Community Center.

At this public hearing, the demographer, who is set to be helping with the technical aspects of map creation and population statistics, is scheduled to give a presentation on the starting point map, mapping requirements and introduce the community to the public mapping tool, which allows residents to create and submit their own map with their desired districts. The City Council is also set to take comments from the public.

The public hearings are expected to be streamed live on Zoom and archived on the website. Spanish translation will be available.

Following the first public hearing, the community has until April 3, 2023 to submit their maps to the demographer.

On April 13, 2023, the second public hearing is scheduled to be held, where the City Council can provide direction to the demographer regarding any changes to the starting point map, based upon the Council’s consideration of public map submissions and public comments.

Revised public-generated maps are due to the demographer by April 21, 2023.

Next, on May 3, 2023 the City Council is set to conduct the first reading of the ordinance adopting the Council District map. The second reading is scheduled for the regular City Council meeting on May 23, 2023.

“It is unfortunate that our City was forced to make the transition to by-district elections, seeing how Santa Clarita has thrived under the current at-large process,” said Mayor Jason Gibbs. “However, we are committed to working with our residents to ensure the transition and map creation is a transparent and collaborative process.”

The five new district boundaries will be determined before the 2024 election. The City has always operated staggered elections, so only two seats are scheduled to be up in November 2024 and the ordinance adopting the new districts will also establish the order in which district elections will occur.

Regular elections will continue to be consolidated with statewide general elections in November of even-numbered years to fill expired City Council terms, according to City officials.

Councilmembers serve staggered four-year terms, so the remaining three district seats are expected to be up for election starting in November of 2026.

For more information, visit the city website .

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .