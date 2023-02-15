2022 Somerset Patriots Stars Invited to Yankees Spring Training Camp

Bridgewater, NJ – The New York Yankees have invited 12 members of the 2022 AA-championship Somerset Patriots to their MLB Spring Training camp in Tampa, Fla.

INF Jesus Bastidas hit .240 (95-for-396) with 56 runs, 18 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 55 RBIs, 38 walks and 11 stolen bases in 111 games in Somerset. Following the season, the 24-year old earned a 2022 Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award at second base. He spent six minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2016-19, ‘21-22), hitting .237 (279-for-1,179) with 183 runs, 43 doubles, three triples, 29 home runs, 143 RBIs, 110 walks and 36 stolen in 341 combined games. Bastidas was re-signed by the Yankees to a minor league contract on October 26, 2022. The Barquisimeto, Venezuela, native was originally signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2015.

RHP Sean Boyle went 13-5 with a 3.71 ERA (155.1 IP, 71 R/64 ER, 34 BB, 160 K, 25 HR) in 28 combined games (27 starts) with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2022. He led Yankees minor leaguers this past season in wins, strikeouts, starts and innings pitched. Additionally, he earned Eastern League “Pitcher of the Month” honors in July 2022 with Somerset. Boyle, 26, has gone 24-9 with a 3.14 ERA (295.1IP, 244 H, 125 R/103 ER, 65 BB, 321 K, 34 HR) in 81 appearances (37 starts) over four minor league seasons with the Yankees (2018-19, ‘21-22). The Selden, N.Y., native was selected by the Yankees in the 25th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Dallas Baptist University (Tex.).

C Josh Breaux hit .219 (81-for-370) with 44 runs, 14 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 50 RBIs, 31 walks and two stolen bases in 94 combined games with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 25-year-old has spent four minor league seasons with the Yankees (2018-19, ‘21-22), hitting .244 (251-for-1,027) with 126 runs, 53 doubles, two triples, 55 home runs, 175 RBIs and 76 walks in 265 games. In 2022, his 19HR were tied for the fifth-most among Yankees minor leaguers. The Tomball, Tex., native was selected by the Yankees in the second round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of McLennan Community College (Tex.).

RHP Jhony Brito split the 2022 season with Double-A Somerset (8 GS) and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (18 G/15 GS), combining to go 11-4 with a 2.96 ERA (112.2IP, 95 H, 40 R/37 ER, 35 BB, 91 K, 9 HR) in 26 games (23 starts). Among Yankees farmhands, the right-handed pitcher ranked second in wins, fifth in starts and sixth in innings pitched. Following the season, was named by Baseball America as having the “Best Control” among Yankees farmhands. Over five minor league seasons (2016-17, ’19, ’21-22), the 24-year-old has gone 26-21 with two saves and a 3.71 ERA (392.2 IP, 375 H, 196 R/162 ER, 81 BB, 344 K, 28 HR) in 86 games (70 starts). A native of Puerto Plata, D.R., he was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on November 9, 2015.

INF Andres Chaparro was selected as an Eastern League Postseason All-Star and was named an Organization All-Star by MiLB.com for his 2022 season. He slashed .289/.369/.594 (69-for-239) with 36 runs, 16 doubles, 19 home runs, 52 RBIs, 25 walks and three stolen bases in 64 games in Somerset. His 20 total homers were tied for the third-most among Yankees minor leaguers. The 23-year-old has hit .251 (342-for-1,364) with 206 runs, 74 doubles, eight triples, 52 home runs, 220 RBIs, 168 walks and 12 stolen bases in 385 games over six minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2016-19, ‘21-22). Chaparro was re-signed by the Yankees to a minor league contract on October 15, 2022. The El Vigia, Venezuela, native was originally signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2015.

OF Jasson Domínguez combined to hit .273 (123-for-451) with 92 runs, 23 doubles, seven triples, 16 home runs, 59 RBIs, 72 walks and 37 stolen bases in 120 games with Single-A Tampa, High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset. He led all Yankees minor leaguers in runs scored, ranked second in hits and total bases (208), tied for second in triples, third in walks, tied for third in extra-base hits (46), tied for fourth in stolen bases and fifth in doubles. The switch hitter participated in the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles, starting in centerfield and hitting a two-run homer. Following the season, he was tabbed by Baseball America as the Yankees’ No. 3 prospect and the No. 67 overall prospect in baseball, as well as being named the No. 47 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline. Additionally, he was named an Organization All-Star by MiLB.com, a Florida State League Postseason All-Star and the Florida State League’s “Top MLB Prospect.” Domínguez also played for the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League at the conclusion of the season and was named an AFL Fall Star. The 20-year-old has batted .266 (175-for-657) with 123 runs, 32 doubles, eight triples, 21 home runs, 78 RBIs, 99 walks and 46 stolen bases in 176 games over two minor league seasons (2021-22). The Esperanza, D.R., native was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2019.

OF Elijah Dunham spent the entire 2022 season with Somerset, hitting .248 (103-for-415) with 67 runs, 26 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 63 RBIs, 59 walks and 37 stolen bases in 110 games. Among Yankees farmhands, he ranked third in doubles, tied for third in extra-base hits (46), fourth in RBI, tied for fourth in stolen bases and tied for fifth in runs scored. Following the season, Dunham was selected as an Eastern League Postseason All-Star and named an Organization All-Star by MiLB.com. The 24-year-old has hit .255 (192-for-754) with 139 runs, 51 doubles, five triples, 30 home runs, 120 RBIs, 106 walks and 65 stolen bases in 203 games over two minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2021-22). The Evansville, Ind., native was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on June 18, 2020.

C Rodolfo Durán spent the entire 2022 season with Somerset, hitting .222 (45-for-203) with 20 runs, 12 doubles, nine home runs, 33 RBIs and 11walks in 53 games. Following the season, he played for Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League. The 24-year-old owns a minor league career .240 (288-for-1,198) batting average with 142 runs, 61 doubles, seven triples, 42 home runs, 145 RBIs and 62 walks in 360 games over seven minor league seasons in the Philadelphia Phillies organization (2015-19, ‘21) and the Yankees organization (2022). Durán was originally signed by the Yankees as a minor league free agent on December 15, 2021. He was then re-signed to a minor league contract on December 8, 2022. The Santo Domingo, D.R., native was originally signed by the Philadelphia Phillies as a non-drafted free agent on November 5, 2014.

RHP Mitch Spence went 6-7 with a 4.70 ERA (130.1IP, 138 H, 73 R/68 ER, 42 BB, 127 K, 17 HR) in 27 combined games (25 starts) with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He ranked third among Yankees farmhands in innings pitched, tied for third in games started and sixth in strikeouts. The 24-year-old has gone 15-16 with four saves and a 4.27 ERA (263.1IP, 253 H, 138 R/125 ER, 83 BB, 274 K, 28 HR) in 66 games (45 starts) over three minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2019, ‘21-22). The Kirkland, Wash., native was selected by the Yankees in the 10th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of South Carolina-Aiken.

RHP Randy Vasquez went 2-7 with a 3.90 ERA (115.1IP, 106 H, 56 R/50 ER, 41 BB, 120 K, 11 HR) in 25 starts with Double-A Somerset in 2022. He pitched eight no-hit innings in a combined no-hitter to clinch the Eastern League Championship for Somerset. Among Yankees farmhands, the 24-year-old was tied for third in starts and ranked fifth in innings pitched. Following the season, was tabbed by Baseball America as the Yankees’ No. 9 prospect and labeled as having the “Best Curveball” among Yankees farmhands. In four minor league seasons (2018-19, ’21-22), Vásquez has gone 15-13 with a 3.10 ERA (307.2 IP, 249 H, 134R/106ER, 119 BB, 331 K, 22 HR) in 68 games (64 starts). A native of Navarette, D.R., he was signed by the Yankees as a non-drafted free agent on May 21, 2018.

SS Anthony Volpe hit .249 (127-for-511) with 86 runs, 35 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 65 RBIs, 65 walks and 50 stolen bases in 132 combined games with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this past season. The 21-year-old led Yankees farmhands in hits, doubles, XBH (61), total bases (235) and stolen bases, while ranking second in runs scored and homers, tied for second in RBI, tied for fourth in triples and fifth in walks. Volpe was the only player in the minors to record at least 20 home runs and 50 stolen bases, becoming the first player to accomplish the feat since Andruw Jones in 1995. Following the season, he was tabbed by Baseball America as the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees organization and No. 14 prospect in baseball. Additionally, the publication labeled him as the “Best Hitter for Average” and “Best Strike-Zone Discipline” in the Yankees system. Volpe was also ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 5 overall prospect in baseball and was named an Organization All-Star by MiLB.com. Volpe has spent three minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2019, ‘21-22), hitting .262 (274-for-1044) with 218 runs, 77 doubles, 13 triples, 50 home runs, 162 RBIs, 166 walks and 89 stolen bases in 275 games. The Watchung, N.J., native was selected by the Yankees in the first round (30th overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft.

C Austin Wells combined with High-A Hudson Valley, Single-A Tampa and Double-A Somerset to hit .277/.385/.512 (93-for-336) with 60 runs, 17 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 65 RBIs, 56 walks and 16 stolen bases in 92 games in 2022. Among Yankees farmhands, Wells ranked second in slugging percentage, was tied for second in RBI, tied for third in homers and ranked fifth in OPS (.897). Following the season, the catcher was tabbed by Baseball America as the No. 5 prospect in the Yankees organization and the No. 94 overall prospect in baseball. Additionally, the publication labeled him as the “Best Power Hitter” among Yankees farmhands. He was also named an Organization All-Star by MiLB.com. The 23-year-old has hit .270 (194-for-718) with 142 runs, 40 doubles, six triples, 36 home runs, 141 RBIs, 127 walks and 32 stolen bases in 195 games over two minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2021-22). The Las Vegas, Nev., native was selected by the Yankees in the first round (28th overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arizona.



